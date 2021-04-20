For an opinion writing unit, students in Heidi Cornell’s third grade class wrote persuasive speeches that raised nearly $200 for a local nonprofit to build affordable homes.
Cornell started the project, dubbed “Coins for a Cause,” to get kids at Orchards Elementary School involved in making a difference in the community. After researching six nonprofits in the area, students each picked one they wanted to write a speech about.
“We first draw attention to people that maybe aren’t noteworthy,” Cornell said. “Then, we try to get them thinking about how they can make a difference in the community.”
After the class collected coins for three weeks, Cornell recorded the students’ delivering their speeches and sent the videos out for evaluation from parents and staff in the district. The donations, totaling $187, were sent to Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit featured in the winning speech.
Cornell, who calls her students “world changers,” said she hopes the project opens them up to new possibilities about what they’re capable of.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Cornell said. “It’s meaningful, it’s purposeful and it connects them to the real world.”
The speech with the most votes was delivered by Paisley Miller, a third grader who urged the community to donate and volunteer for Habitat for Humanity in Lewiston.
Other nonprofits the third graders presented on include Family Promise, SPARC, Homes of Hope, Willow Center and LC Animal Center.
“One time I was driving home and there was this guy and his dog holding up this sign that said, ‘Trying to help my family,’ ” Miller said in the winning speech. “It made me realize that we don’t stop long enough to think about how much we can share.”
As a nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity depends on volunteers and donations from the community. The organization is currently in the process of building its 35th home in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to Executive Director Deborah Snyder.
“It costs a lot of money to build a house,” Snyder said. “For those who may be struggling at a lower income, it’s difficult to purchase homes at market value.”
Snyder plans to use the donations raised by Orchards Elementary School to help fund their mission of building affordable homes.
“The students learned about all these different nonprofit organizations in the community and then they drew attention to them,” Cornell said. “I think it really improved their writing skills too, because it became more about real life and making a difference in the world.”
While every student received positive feedback and comments on their videos, only one of them could win. Despite the friendly competition, Cornell said everyone in the class supported and cheered for each other.
“The important thing is that we had full participation,” Cornell said. “Everyone was excited and engaged in being a world changer.”
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.