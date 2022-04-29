Make sure to hug your friends

Cataleya Terry, left, 6, and June Nelsen, 6, both students from Children’s House Montessori School in Lewiston, hug during recess at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Cataleya Terry, left, 6, and June Nelsen, 6, both students from Children’s House Montessori School in Lewiston, give each other a hug during recess at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.

Recommended for you