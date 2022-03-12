BOISE — Turnover in the Idaho Legislature will exceed 35 next year, and that’s before a single vote is cast.
Friday was the filing deadline for candidates in the county, state, legislative and federal election that will take place in Idaho this year.
The Secre-tary of State’s Office hadn’t posted a final list by press time. However, based on the last update at 8:40 p.m., at least 33 of 105 House and Senate incumbents decided to pass on another run for office.
That includes 22 of 70 representatives and 11 of 35 senators.
Some, like Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, chose to retire this year to pursue other interests.
Others, like Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, filed for a different office.
In addition, since legislative district boundaries were redrawn this year, four Senate incumbents and four House incumbents will square off against each other in the May 17 primary. That means half of them won’t be back next year.
In north central Idaho, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, appeared to have the straightest path to victory. They hadn’t drawn any challengers for their 2nd Legislative District House A or 7th Legislative District House B seats, respectively.
Write-in candidates have until 5 p.m. March 25 to file a declaration of intent. However, as the established incumbents, Scott and Shepherd would have the clear advantage.
Other incumbents in the region weren’t quite so lucky. They’ll have to make it past challengers in the Nov. 8 general election, and possibly the May 17 primary as well.
Besides the amount of legislative turnover, the other standout from Friday’s candidate list is the number of Republican-versus-Republican battles.
At least 21 Republican incumbents in the House are being challenged by members of their own party, as are 15 Republicans in the Senate.
By comparison, no House or Senate Democratic incumbent drew another Democratic challenger.
For statewide office, Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra all drew multiple Republican challengers.
Candidate filings for federal, state and county offices as of 8:40 p.m. included:
DISTRICT 2: Clearwater, Shoshone and Benewah counties, plus the eastern half of Kootenai County and a small sliver of Bonner County
Senate
Republican — Jon Cantamessa, of Wallace; Phil Hart, of Kellogg; Bill Hasz, of Cataldo.
House A
Republican — Heather Scott, of Blanchard (incumbent).
House B
Democrat — Tom Stroschein, of Elk River.
Republican — Dale Hawkins, of Fernwood.
Libertarian — JenniferAnn Luoma, of Bayview.
DISTRICT 6: Latah and Lewis counties, and the northeastern half of Nez Perce County
Senate
Democrat — David Nelson, of Moscow (incumbent).
Republican — Robert Blair, of Kendrick; Dan Foreman, of Viola; Jen Seegmiller, of Moscow.
House A
Democrat — Jamal Kingsley Lyksett, of Moscow.
Republican — Lori McCann, of Lewiston (incumbent).
House B
Democrat — Tim Gresback, of Moscow.
Republican — Brandon Mitchell, of Moscow (incumbent); Claudia Dalby, of Viola.
DISTRICT 7: Idaho and Adams counties, plus the southern half of Nez Perce County, including most of Lewiston
Senate
Republican — Carl Crabtree, of Grangeville (incumbent); Cindy Carlson, of Riggins; Heather Rogers, of Lewiston; Keith Stuffle, of Lewiston.
House A
Republican — Mike Kingsley, of Lewiston (incumbent); Lynn Guyer, of Cottonwood.
House B
Republican — Charlie Shepherd, of Pollock (incumbent).
FEDERAL
U.S. Senate
Democrat — David Roth, of Idaho Falls; Ben Pursley, of Boise.
Republican — Mike Crapo, of Boise (incumbent); Brenda Bourn, of Meridian; Natalie Fleming, of Boise; Scott Trotter, of Lewiston; Ramont Turnbull, of Meridian.
Constitution Party — Ray Writz, of Coeur d’Alene.
Libertarian — Idaho Sierra Law, of Pocatello.
Independent — Scott Cleveland, of Eagle.
House, 1st Congressional District (western Idaho)
Democrat — Kaylee Peterson, of Eagle.
Republican — Russ Fulcher, of Meridian (incumbent).
Libertarian — Joe Evans, of Meridian.
House, 2nd Congressional District (eastern Idaho)
Democrat — Wendy Norman, of Rigby.
Republican — Mike Simpson, of Boise (incumbent); Flint Christensen, of Shelley; Chris Porter, of Meridian; Bryan Smith, of Idaho Falls; Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy, of Sun Valley.
STATE
Governor
Democrat — Stephen Heidt, of Marsing. (Note: Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad issued a press release indicating that he’d filed for the governor’s race, but his name wasn’t on the 8:40 p.m. list.)
Republican — Brad Little, of Emmett (incumbent); Steven Bradshaw, of Cocolalla; Ben Cannady, of Boise; Edward Humphreys, of Eagle; Ashley Jackson, of Preston; Lisa Marie, of Eagle; Janice McGeachin, of Idaho Falls; Cody Usabel, of Meridian.
Constitution Party — Chantyrose Davison, of Marsing.
Libertarian — John Dionne Jr., of Boise; Paul Sand, of White Bird.
Independent — Ammon Bundy, of Emmett.
Lieutenant governor
Democrat — Terri Pickens Manweiler, of Boise.
Republican — Scott Bedke, of Oakley; Daniel Gasiorowski, of Placerville; Priscilla Giddings, of White Bird.
Constitution Party — Pro-Life, of Emmett.
Secretary of State
Democrat — Shawn Keenan, of Coeur d’Alene.
Republican — Phil McGrane, of Boise; Dorothy Moon, of Stanley; Mary Souza, of Coeur d’Alene.
State Controller
Democrat — Dianna David, of Meridian.
Republican — Brandon Woolf, of Boise (incumbent).
Constitution Party — Miste Gardner, of Meridian.
State Treasurer
Democrat — Jill Ellsworth, of Boise.
Republican — Julie Ellsworth, of Boise (incumbent).
Attorney General
Democrat — Steven Scanlin, of Boise.
Republican — Lawrence Wasden, of Nampa (incumbent); Raul Labrador, of Boise; Arthur “Art” Macomber, of Coeur d’Alene.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Democrat — Terry Gilbert, of Boise.
Republican — Sherri Ybarra, of Mountain Home; Debbie Critchfield, of Oakley; Branden Durst, of Garden City.
COUNTY
Nez Perce County
Assessor — Daniel J. Anderson (I).
Clerk of the District Court — Patty Weeks (I).
Treasurer — Rebecca “Missy” McLaughlin (I).
Coroner — Joshua Hall (I).
County Commissioners
District No. 2 — Douglas W. Havens (I).
District No. 3 — Douglas A. Zenner (I).
Port of Lewiston
Commissioner District No. 1 — Mike Thomason (I).
Commissioner District No. 2 — Joseph Anderson (I).
Latah County
District 2 Commissioner — Tom Lamar, Democrat; Brian Loomis, Republican.
District 3 Commissioner — John Bohman, Democrat; Carl Berglund, Republican.
County Clerk — Matthew Casberg, Democrat; Alexa Kim, Democrat; Julie Fry, Republican; Linda Rink, Republican; Jeff Berger, Republican.
County Treasurer — BJ Swanson, Democrat; Peggy Gottschalk, Republican.
County Assessor — David Sutherland, Republican.
County Coroner — Catherine Mabbutt.
Idaho County
District 2 commissioner — Ted Lindsley, Republican (I).
District 3 commissioner (two-year term) — Denis Duman, Republican (I).
Assessor — Kim Nuxoll, Republican (I).
Clerk — Kathy Ackerman, Republican (I).
Coroner — Cody Funke (I).
Treasurer — Abbie Hudson, Republican (I).
Lewis County
District 2 commissioner — Justin McLeod, Republican (I).
District 3 commissioner (two-year term) — Eric Hasselstrom, Republican; Tracy Behler, Republican.
Clerk — Alesia Winner, Republican (I).
Assessor — JoAnn Watson, Republican.
Coroner — Bruce Long.
Clearwater County
District 2 commissioner — Vincent Frazier, Republican (I).
District 3 commissioner — Rick Miller, Republican; Ken Harvey, Republican.
Treasurer — Dawn Erlewine, Republican (I).
Clerk — JoAnn Davis, Republican; Helen Clark, Republican.
Assessor — Susan M. Spencer, Republican (I).
Coroner — no candidates.
DISTRICT 2 JUDGES
To succeed Gregory Fitzmaurice — Adam Green.
To succeed Jay Gaskill — John Bradbury, Justin Coleman, Michelle Evans.
To succeed John Judge — John Judge.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168. The Tribune’s Kathy Hedberg and Matt Baney, and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News’ Anthony Kuipers contributed to this report.