KAMIAH — Road maintenance on the French Mountain Road and Beaver Creek Road in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest is expected to begin Monday.
The roads will be bladed and prepped from Monday to June 15, and the application of the dust abatement material is scheduled for June 15-23, according to a news release from the Forest Service.
No weekend operations are anticipated. Signs will be posted during the operation, and travelers may expect delays of as long as two hours.
Anyone seeking more information may call (208) 476-4541.