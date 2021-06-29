Main Street wreck

First responders take a man from a car involved in a collision with a pickup truck at the intersection of Main and 18th streets in Lewiston on Monday evening. Two people in the car were take to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center while one person from the pickup was taken to the same hospital in a private vehicle. The wreck, which occurred just after 5 p.m., shut down traffic through the busy intersection for about 30 minutes. The car was attempting to turn left onto Main Street heading east while the truck was driving north on 18th Street when the collision happened.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Is it too hot for soup?
You voted: