Main Street wreck

Pete Caster/TribuneFirst responders take a man from a car involved in a collision with a pickup truck at the intersection of Main and 18th streets in Lewiston on Monday evening. Two people in the car were take to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center while one person from the pickup was taken to the same hospital in a private vehicle. The wreck, which occurred just after 5 p.m., shut down traffic through the busy intersection for about 30 minutes. The car was attempting to turn left onto Main Street heading east while the truck was driving north on 18th Street when the collision happened.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

First responders take a man from a car involved in a collision with a pickup truck at the intersection of Main and 18th streets in Lewiston on Monday evening. Two people in the car were take to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center while one person from the pickup was taken to the same hospital in a private vehicle. The wreck, which occurred just after 5 p.m., shut down traffic through the busy intersection for about 30 minutes. The car was attempting to turn left onto Main Street heading east while the truck was driving north on 18th Street when the collision happened.

Tags