Work to replace a water main under a section of Lewiston’s Main Street has been completed, so the project is now transitioning to repaving the roadway, the city of Lewiston announced in a news release.
The project, which began in late July, replaced a 111-year-old water main under Main Street between 18th and Jefferson streets. That work is now done.
The next and final phase reconstructing the roadway is expected to wrap up in December, the news release said. The hours of operation for construction will change to 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings. The change will start this Sunday.
The road will be open for two-way travel and all businesses will be accessible when crews are not working, the news release said.