Work to replace a 1/3-mile section of 110-year-old water line under Lewiston’s Main Street and rebuild the roadway is now expected to be completed in December.
City engineers originally planned to have the project between Jefferson and 18th streets done about a month earlier, but discovered the roadway needed to be completely rebuilt when substandard conditions were discovered when crews ground off the top layer of asphalt.
The discovery added $650,000 to the cost of the project, and the Lewiston City Council approved emergency funding in August that will be taken from next year’s hot-mix asphalt program. The original scope of work was funded by a $672,670 award from the Idaho 2019 Local Strategic Initiatives program, with the city adding about $660,000 from its water fund reserves to replace the water main.
City Engineering Project Supervisor Alannah Bailey said crews completed construction on the 16-inch water line this week. They will now move on to chlorinating and testing the line before connecting it to the existing water system today. Individual water services along the new line should be done by mid-October, with reconstruction on the roadway expected to begin immediately afterward and complete in December.
Construction hours will be changing soon to reduce the impact on adjacent businesses and traffic, Bailey said, with most work happening at night between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Cooler temperatures may prevent all the work from happening at night, however, she cautioned. More information is available at www.cityoflewiston.org/news.