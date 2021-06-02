Made in the shade

A dog walker moves down the path at Swallows Park in Clarkston on Tuesday as his pup decides to stop the walk for a moment in the plentiful shade cast by the trees. With the temperatures expected to rise into triple digits for the next couple of days, shade will be welcome in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The complete forecast is available on Page 8A.

 August Frank/Tribune

