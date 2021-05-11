Maddy set to become interim dean at LCSC

Lewis-Clark State College will undergo a leadership transition this summer, according to an announcement from college administrators Monday.
Luther Maddy, current chairman of the Business and Computer Science Division, will take over as interim dean of the School of Professional Studies for Fred Chilson, effective July 1.
Maddy started at LCSC in 2013 as a faculty member of the Business and Computer Science Division before becoming division chairman five years later. According to the announcement, Maddy served in the U.S. Air Force and received his Ph.D. in education from the University of Idaho.
Chilson will continue to serve as dean of the School of Graduate Studies for the next academic year, in addition to his new role as vice president of academic affairs.
Associate professor Ayodeji Arogundade, who began his career at LCSC in 2014, was named assistant chairman of the Business and Computer Science Division alongside Maddy.