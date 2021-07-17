Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
CLEARWATER — The Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road recently announced Arden and Carol (Adams) Lytle as grand marshals for the Elk City Wagon Road Days celebration set for today.
Gloria Jacks is the honorary grand marshal.
Arden Lytle was born in Stites in 1939 to Ernest and Grace Lytle. He grew up in a ranching family on Battle Ridge. He worked in the sawmill industry while continuing to ranch. Carol was born in Anatone in 1940 to Grant and Verna Adams. She grew up in a logging/sawmill family and worked in the banking industry until retirement. The couple married in 1960 and have lived in Harpster most of their married life. They have four children: Kristi, Kammi, Kendall and Kraig.
The Lytles are currently distributors of Emu Oil Products, oils, lotions and soaps. He has also operated the business A&L Contractors. The couple built and operated Wagon Road Cabins in Harpster 2004-19. They continue to raise cattle and still have one emu. He served as fire chief for the Harpster Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years.
Bill and Gloria Jacks of Clearwater were named grand marshals for the 2020 Wagon Road Days.
In July, the event was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. On Aug. 29, 2020, Bill died suddenly. In honor of both Bill and Gloria, she will also be a grand marshal in the 2021 parade.
The Jacks are longtime Clearwater residents. He moved to Clearwater in 1948 with his parents, one brother and three sisters. He went to school in Clearwater and Stites, graduating in 1958. She grew up near White Bird, Tolo Lake, and graduated in 1960 from Grangeville High School.
They married Aug. 12, 1960, and had three children: Randy (deceased) Darin (Patricia) and Serena (Bill) Jackson. They have three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He worked at Jaype mill for 32 years, and they ranched near Clearwater. She has a garden and helps with the ranch, where they raise cattle and hay.
He was active in the community volunteering with the fire department as an ambulance driver and with the Cattlemen’s Association. They both actively belonged to the Clearwater Baptist Church, where he was treasurer for many years and volunteered for many activities.
Reward offered in park vandalism
KAMIAH — At the July 7 general meeting, Kamiah Chamber of Commerce members discussed the recent destruction of the large toy wooden trains at both the Riverfront Park, late June, and Pine Ridge parks, July 1.
The trains were built by volunteers and donated for the children of Kamiah. Dave Roberson, who built them, said at the chamber meeting he looked at the Riverside Park train and determined it is beyond repair. Roberson said with rising lumber prices, it would cost an estimated $5,000 to rebuild in addition to the work involved. He does not plan to rebuild.
Social media comments on the topic include, “Its a sad day when people have to go tear things up that have been donated,” and “I just don’t understand people. How on earth is it fun to ruin a playground, meant for kids. I hope our community comes together and finds out who did this.”
The Chamber is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who destroyed either the Riverfront Park and/or Pine Ridge trains. Chamber members encourage community members to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s office with any information.
