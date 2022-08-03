Lyksett withdrawals from Idaho 6th District race; Democrats will meet about replacement

Democratic precinct committee members in Idaho’s 6th Legislative District will meet this coming weekend to nominate a replacement candidate for the district’s House A seat.
Jamal Kingsley Lyksett was slated to face incumbent Rep. Lori McCann in the Nov. 8 general election. However, he withdrew from the race late last week.
Lyksett could not immediately be reached for comment.
Per state law, the 6th Legislative District Democratic Central Committee has 15 days to choose a replacement for him.
Kathy Dawes, who leads the committee, said she wasn’t sure how many candidates might be interested in the position, but “we have some possibilities.”
The 6th Legislative District includes all of Latah and Lewis counties, as well as the northeastern corner of Nez Perce County. Dawes said precinct committee members from the district will hold a Zoom meeting Sunday to choose Lyksett’s replacement.
Candidates must be registered Democrats and meet all other eligibility requirements, including having lived in the district for at least a year prior to the general election. They also have to be nominated by a member of the central committee.
Anyone interested in the position can reach out to Dawes by contacting the Idaho Democratic Party at (208) 336-1815.