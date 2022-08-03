Lyksett withdrawals from Idaho 6th District race; Democrats will meet about replacement

Democratic precinct committee members in Idaho’s 6th Legislative District will meet this coming weekend to nominate a replacement candidate for the district’s House A seat.

Jamal Kingsley Lyksett was slated to face incumbent Rep. Lori McCann in the Nov. 8 general election. However, he withdrew from the race late last week.

