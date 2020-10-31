Lutz, Spokane health leader, forced out of post

SPOKANE — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Spokane County, the man leading the response to the pandemic is being ousted from his job.
But officials aren’t saying why.
The Spokane Regional Health District Board supported administrator Amelia Clark’s decision to ask Dr. Bob Lutz to resign from his post as health officer on Thursday, said Health Board Chairman Ben Wick, the Spokane Valley mayor.
Health district officials said he would be fired if he didn’t quit Friday, but he did not resign as of 4:30 p.m., making it unclear what his status was Friday evening.
At least one member of the health board, Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, said late Friday afternoon that he opposes Lutz’s ouster.
Lutz, who is also the health officer for Asotin County, has not made any public statements since being asked to resign behind closed doors Thursday, and it’s unclear whether he plans to resign or will force the health district to fire him.
Kelli Hawkins, public information officer at the district, said Lutz has been given until the end of Friday to resign.
At a chaotic news conference, Clark refused to say whether Lutz was fired or he resigned.
She also said there is not currently a health officer in charge of the district, and she would look for a contract worker to immediately replace Lutz.
“I am working to try to find someone who can help us via contract, but (they) would not be a permanent replacement,” Clark said.
Former Spokane Public Health Officer Dr. Kim Thorburn called the decision “infuriating,” “alarming” and a “disaster,” saying it undermines public health during a crisis.
“It’s really detrimental to what is needed to control the outbreak,” said Thorburn, who herself was fired as health officer more than a decade ago without cause and without complaint after clashing with the Board of Health.
In a statement Friday after the news conference, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward did not say whether she supported Lutz’s resignation or termination, but said “Dr. Lutz has faced an extremely tough challenge over an extended time and gave everything he had to the community.”
Woodward was one of several prominent local elected officials to advocate that Spokane be allowed to move to Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, only to be rebuffed by Lutz.
“This is a community health and economic emergency and it takes partnership and community to solve it; we will rally together as Spokane always does,” Woodward said.
Despite repeated questions from multiple reporters during the news conference, Clark and Wick refused to elaborate on why exactly Lutz was being asked to resign, calling it a “personnel issue.”
While Lutz enjoyed widespread support among the medical community, he sometimes butted heads with members of the board who had pushed to loosen pandemic restrictions.
The decision to change health leadership in Spokane County coincides with another wave of COVID-19 infections. More than 200 county residents have died; dozens more are hospitalized; almost 10,000 county residents have had the disease; and the economy is balanced between a desire by many to reopen further and worries by others about spread of the virus.
The public is displaying pandemic fatigue with social distancing and masking, and tens of thousands of students are learning at home. Only kindergarten students are back in school so far in Spokane Public Schools.
Reaction on social media was swift and harsh as users began using the hashtag “#KeepBobLutz.”
Many questioned the lack of information from the health district during its Friday news conference. Many others noted that the actions seemed to run afoul of the state’s open meetings law. Still others urged fellow social media users to contact members of the board, the state Department of Health and Gov. Jay Inslee to express their displeasure at the news.
But Wick said the board supported Clark’s actions.
“The decision was difficult and not made lightly,” Wick said. “We cannot specify any details, but there was valid reasoning behind these actions.”
In an email to staff, Clark said the executive leadership team is working with Dr. Mary Bergum, the district’s medical director of treatment services, and community partners to lead the district’s ongoing response to the pandemic.
In a statement released Friday evening, Beggs said that a decision on Lutz’s termination would have to be made in a public meeting. Earlier in the afternoon Beggs said he opposed the attempt to force Lutz to resign.
“I look forward to the required public board meeting when I can address the merits of the situation as I see it from my perspective and on behalf of the City of Spokane which I represent on the Health Board,” Beggs said.
Spokane City Councilwoman and board member Betsy Wilkerson was not at Monday’s meeting, but implored the board to hold a public meeting to discuss the issue in public view.
Any concerns over Lutz’s leadership had not been discussed at prior meetings and came “totally out of the blue,” Wilkerson said. At this point, she could not say whether she would vote to terminate Lutz.
“I just want to know what grounds, what grounds do they have?” Wilkerson asked.
Wilkerson lauded Lutz’s leadership during the pandemic. She was especially concerned with the plan for Lutz’s replacement, wondering who would make decisions on matters like sending children back to school in person.
“He has been measured in his approach, he has not been swayed by the pressure,” Wilkerson said. “He has had tons of pressure to open up, and he has stuck with the science.”
Beggs echoed Wilkerson’s concerns.
“I join those requesting prompt answers to how the District will fill the duties of those unique tasks granted only to an authorized local public health officer,” Beggs said.
Spokane City Councilwoman and health board member Karen Stratton said she backs Clark.
“She is the boss; she has to run this health district,” Stratton said.
Though she declined to discuss the specifics of the executive session, Stratton said the board received “information that there are issues that need to be dealt with.”
“I support dealing with that issue,” Stratton said.
Stratton said she will vote to terminate Lutz if asked to, something she said would be “painful” because she likes him personally. She is not concerned about losing the health officer during a pandemic because, “just knowing the kind of administrator (Clark) is, I’m not worried about it.”
“She’s given me no reason to not trust her judgment and her management style,” Stratton said.
Thorburn, the former Spokane public health officer, said the county needs a clear, honest, straight-forward public health message during a pandemic, and leaders who model good public health behavior. She said firing Lutz creates political division and distracts from the public health advice he has given.
“It just fuels the polarization,” she said. “What we really need to be doing is give a straightforward message and draw people in by modeling behavior. This is the exact opposite of that.”