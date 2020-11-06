Lutz officially fired by Spokane Health Board

The Spokane Health Board fired health officer Dr. Bob Lutz following a four-hour special meeting Thursday.
In an 8-4 vote with all members, except the three Spokane City Council board members and appointed member Jason Kinley, voting to end his employment.
Commissioner Al French then made a motion to make Dr. Francisco Velazquez the interim health officer, after internal candidates identified by the health district earlier this week backed out. Some board members seemed surprised at the nomination, but he was confirmed as the interim health officer until the next board meeting.
Administrator Amelia Clark said it was important that the district has the coverage of a physician going forward even until the next board meeting in December. Some board members warned that recruiting a health officer is going to be difficult, especially in the midst of a pandemic.
“This is going to take a significant amount of time in the midst of a pandemic,” Millwood Mayor Kevin Freeman said.
Lutz, who is also the health officer for Asotin County, released a statement through his attorney following the meeting indicating that he still believes he was wrongfully fired.
“Despite statements made by some members of the Board, Dr. Lutz believes his termination was without reasonable cause and was politically motivated in retaliation for unpopular Covid-19 decisions he made this year,” the statement from attorney Bryce Wilcox says. “He will pursue all claims and remedies available to him under the law for SRHD’s wrongful termination.”
Clark wanted Lutz fired for insubordination and a pattern of making decisions about the direction of the agency behind her back, among other reasons.
On Oct. 29, she forced out Lutz in an apparent surprise to some board members. Clark offered Lutz a severance package while also seizing his agency keys, laptop, cellphone and ID badge, effectively locking him out, according to a statement from Lutz released Monday.
Clark did not have the authority to terminate Lutz on her own, however, setting up Thursday’s emergency meeting.
She presented a broad case to have him fired, including multiple allegations of insubordination, inappropriate spending and sexist behavior with female employees. Clark also said Lutz didn’t go to the board for consent before addressing “controversial” topics like climate change. She later said she shouldn’t have used the word “controversial,” and that any statements around policy should be cleared by her.
Several board members sought compromise and asked Clark and Lutz if they could try again to work out their personal and professional differences.
“I don’t know that Dr. Lutz and I could come back from this, at this point,” Clark responded.
Lutz’s attorney, Bryce Wilcox, said that he had less than 48 hours to respond to a six-page letter from Clark that laid out the “summary of misconduct” brought against Lutz. Throughout the meeting, Lutz attempted to respond to Clark’s allegations, and he provided fuller written responses to board members before the meeting.
Clark detailed numerous instances where she said Lutz would go behind her back to do something she explicitly did not approve, or not keep her in the loop of things. Examples she gave included COVID-19 decisions, like trying to get a field hospital for inmates earlier this year, to the content and byline on op-eds Lutz has written for the Spokesman-Review. Clark, as the administrator, is Lutz’s boss.
Clark said Lutz had bought a Wi-Fi hotspot for his cabin, where he has worked remotely at various points in the pandemic, as well as meals for his employees, asking for the health district to reimburse him for both. Lutz admitted to these expenses, noting that she approved the hotspot expense and that, when it was brought to his attention that district funds couldn’t be used for employee meals anymore, he kept purchasing meals for them with his own funds.
Clark also alleged that Lutz has used his position as the health officer in inappropriate ways. She brought up the fact that Lutz participated in one of the largest demonstrations in Spokane against police brutality against Black Americans, an event that violated the governor’s gathering guidance at the time.
She also told the board that Lutz had planned to send a letter on district letterhead to Eastern Washington University decrying the cuts to the public health department there. She said he emailed state lawmakers Sen. Andy Billig and Rep. Marcus Riccelli regarding firearm controls.
Lutz later clarified that he had sent the lawmakers the link to an article about preventing child access to firearms, which he said relates to health district programs and policies concerning suicide and domestic violence.
Under state law the health officer’s power to promote public health is expansive and includes the ability to “take such measures as he or she deems necessary in order to promote the public health, to participate in the establishment of health educational or training activities.”
Lutz’s reputation within the district was also up for discussion. Clark revealed past investigations into Lutz’s conduct with female employees, including what some women in the district reported as sexist behavior and one incident where he allegedly touched an employee on the shoulder.
“I can’t say that I have done that,” Lutz said of the alleged sexist behavior, noting he believes other colleagues would agree.
Lutz said he was accused at the time of touching an employee’s shoulder during a discussion, but said he had not.
“I placed my hand on her arm as I was asking her a question about obtaining clothing for homeless individuals,” he told board members on Thursday.
Lutz acknowledged his behavior could be better on occasion, but denied any of the complaints were worthy of termination and said they either warranted context or were mischaracterized altogether.