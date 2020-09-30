Lunch on the stairs

August Frank/TribuneCameron Preston enjoys a PB&J sandwich for lunch on the Lewis-Clark State College campus as another L-C student makes his way up the steps on a sunny Tuesday. More sunshine and a high of 87 is expected today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. See Page 6A for the extended forecast.

 August Frank/Tribune

