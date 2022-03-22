Lunch break hike

Cassandra and Jason Hoerner, of Clarkston, take their dog, Sequoia, on a hike up to Warren’s Ridge at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. Jason is a fire management officer with Washington’s Department of Natural Resources and decided to bring along his fire pack on this lunch break hike with his wife to help get him fire season ready.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

