Age: 58

Title/occupation: Director of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center; officer for the Idaho County Veteran Services division.

Family: One son, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and stationed in Japan; one granddaughter, age 7; five brothers and six sisters, all deceased. He is Native American, Hopi-Ute.

Education: High school graduate, associate degree in small business management, bachelor’s degree in creative arts.

Work history: U.S. Marine Corps, retired; railroad technician, retired; director of 501c3 nonprofit, Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center; Idaho County Veteran Services officer.

Hobbies/interests: Baseball, golf, motorcycling, reading, writing, volunteering where needed.

Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “Aside from stretching my interests to its limits, I love mentoring and helping out my veterans and other communities wherever I get the chance.”

Tags

Recommended for you