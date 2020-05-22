Age: 58
Title/occupation: Director of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center; officer for the Idaho County Veteran Services division.
Family: One son, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and stationed in Japan; one granddaughter, age 7; five brothers and six sisters, all deceased. He is Native American, Hopi-Ute.
Education: High school graduate, associate degree in small business management, bachelor’s degree in creative arts.
Work history: U.S. Marine Corps, retired; railroad technician, retired; director of 501c3 nonprofit, Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center; Idaho County Veteran Services officer.
Hobbies/interests: Baseball, golf, motorcycling, reading, writing, volunteering where needed.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “Aside from stretching my interests to its limits, I love mentoring and helping out my veterans and other communities wherever I get the chance.”