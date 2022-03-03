GRANGEVILLE — A 64-year-old Lucile man was arrested for felony burglary, grand theft and drug possession following an investigation by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Michael Maynard was taken into custody Tuesday after a caller reported the burglary of a residence in Lucile on Friday. The caller said there were pictures of the suspect removing items from the residence and the caller recognized the person.
Maynard was charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors. The Bureau of Land Management also assisted in the investigation, the sheriff’s office said. No further information was immediately available.