A public hearing was scheduled Tuesday afternoon on a proposed bill in the state Legislature that would provide more tools to help locate and recover missing persons.

Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, introduced House Bill 1512, which is also known as the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act. Hearings on that bill and several others were planned at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the House Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you