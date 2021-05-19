Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin expected to announce run for Idaho governor today

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is widely expected to announce she will be running for governor during news conferences around the state today.
McGeachin, a Republican, is scheduled to appear at Idaho Falls, Boise and Coeur d’Alene today, according to her website. The post doesn’t specify what will be discussed, but promises “an important political announcement about the future of the state.”
Screenshots of McGeachin’s website that were circulated on Twitter on Tuesday showed that it was offering “Team Janice For Governor” T-shirts for sale. The page has since been taken down.
McGeachin is Idaho’s first female lieutenant governor and has held that office since 2019.
McGeachin has at times been critical of Gov. Brad Little, particularly over his handling of the state’s response to the coronavirus.