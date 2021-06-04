Lewis-Clark State College received final approval Thursday to offer a new graduate certificate in sport coaching, beginning this fall.
This is just the second postgraduate offering in the school’s 128-year history. In April, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities approved LCSC’s plan to offer a graduate certificate in nursing management and leadership.
The 12-credit sport coaching certificate is structured so students can transfer seamlessly into master’s degree programs at other state institutions. It includes four three-credit courses focusing on applied sports psychology, coaching competitive ethics, applied sport physiology and a coaching practicum.
“We’re very excited about this new certificate and the doors it will help open for our students — including many of our student-athletes — who aspire to be coaches,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton in a news release. “Being fully online, we’re also confident it will bring opportunities for advancement for those already in this growing profession, from recreation league coaches to high school and college-level, no matter where they live.”