Lewiston police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck at the traffic light at Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday.
A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox heading east was stopped at the traffic light on Bryden Avenue when a 60- to 70-year-old woman driving a newer, silver Chrysler with Idaho County plates rear-ended the Equinox, according to police.
When the driver of the Equinox informed the woman that she had called the police, the woman in the Chrysler sped away with the front bumper hanging off. Lewiston police did not have an amount for the damage done to the rear end of the Equinox.
Lewiston police ask if someone sees a vehicle matching the description of the newer, silver Chrysler with a front bumper hanging off or damaged with Idaho County plates to call Sgt. Craig Roberts at (208) 746-0171.