LPD gets the Grinch — before he can make off with Christmas

People driving on Snake River Avenue in Lewiston Tuesday morning may have been witness to a wondrous sight — officers from the Lewiston Police Department finally putting the cuffs on that old humbug himself, the Grinch.
The charge? Attempting once again to steal Christmas. Captain Jeff Klone said the “arrest” came about when an officer’s niece called the police department to ask them to haul the Grinch to jail. Her parents hadn’t gotten their Christmas tree yet and told her the Grinch had stolen it, so she apparently decided to report the crime.
So to have some fun, officers staged the scene, filmed it and posted it on the department’s Facebook page. Max and the sleigh must have had the day off since the footage includes an officer pulling a bag of stolen goods from the back seat of the Grinch’s white sedan.