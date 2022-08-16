Although gas prices have started to decrease, the high numbers have already made their mark on the Lewiston Police Department budget.
Interim Police Chief Jeff Klone said he made adjustments in the budget to move money around to accommodate the cost of fuel. Each section — patrol, investigations and support services, which includes parking enforcement, code enforcement and animal control — has its own budget for fuel.
Klone said that the fuel budget for investigations was $6,000, but it was given an additional $2,000 to cover the price changes. Investigations is the section that includes detectives, and sometimes they need to travel to Coeur d’Alene where the federal courthouse is, and they often drive varying distances to interviews and crime scenes.
For the patrol division, Klone said the department didn’t want to reduce response times or have patrol cars sit unused in the parking lot. Officers could have taken longer response times or taken reports over the phone, but Klone said that would’ve been a disservice to the community.
“We made a conscious decision not to lower the level of service and made a way to find the money needed to keep our cars fueled up and get our officers where they needed to go,” Klone said. “We had no intention of reducing the type of calls that we respond to.”
The vehicles in the police department’s patrol fleet are SUVs, which can accommodate the amount of equipment the vehicles and officers are required to carry. The department does have one SUV hybrid that it uses to track fuel and maintenance costs to see if the cost savings after five years was worth the switch — those figures are still being tracked.
The budget for the department is set a year in advance, so adjustments had to be made within the department to fit that budget. “You just never know what the gas prices are going to do,” Klone said. Sometimes, there’s money left over, and some years, like this year, the department has to tightening the budget.
Klone said the department makes those adjustments by holding off on some purchases and delaying replacing items until next year.
The department’s yearly budget is approved by the city council and the police department already presented its 2023 budget, so the department will once again have to make internal adjustments to accommodate any changes in gas prices in the next year as well.