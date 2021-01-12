Lewiston Police Department detectives are expanding their request for businesses and property owners to review security camera footage that may show suspects in a homicide investigation.
Samuel R. Johns, 31, was shot and killed at a home on the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue in Lewiston early Friday morning.
Police say two subjects wearing dark clothing broke into the home at 1:41 a.m. Johns was shot moments later and the suspects fled.
Last week, police asked residents of the neighborhood who use security cameras to review footage and look for suspicious activity. Now police are asking residents and businesses in an expanded area that includes downtown Lewiston and North Lewiston to review security footage from about 12:41 to 2:41. Lt. Rick Fuentes said investigators are interested in any suspicious footage, footage that shows anyone wearing dark clothing or anyone who looks to be traveling in pairs.
Fuentes previously said police do not know who the suspects are but they don’t believe the crime was random and said they don’t think there is a threat to the general public.
People with information that may aid the investigation are asked to contact the investigations section of the department or call Det. Brian Erickson at (208) 746-0171.