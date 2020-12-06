Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
KOOSKIA — What started as a citizen driving complaint report ended in multiple charges, including one for felony eluding, for a Washington state man who allegedly failed to yield to a county deputy during a low-speed pursuit around Kooskia on Thanksgiving eve.
Cody L. Davis, 34, of Oak Harbor, is out on $25,000 bail, awaiting a Friday video-conference preliminary hearing in magistrate court. Davis is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude, as well as misdemeanor charges of littering, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, reckless driving, malicious injury to property and driving without privileges.
Public damages are as yet unknown to the Kooskia Airport, the grass surface of which was torn up from vehicle traffic, and the Farm Table Restaurant, which had the front window and wall portion of the building pushed in. The restaurant is out of action for at least the next week, according to Sherry Purdy, who, with her husband, Bill, own the eatery. The dining room is closed to the public; however, curbside service will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Purdys do not own the building, and repair estimates by the landlord are pending; however, an initial law enforcement report put initial damage at $10,000.
The incident was reported Nov. 25, around 5:12 p.m., according to court documents, starting with a citizen report of a Dodge Ram pickup doing “donuts” in the road and around pedestrians walking in Kooskia, and which at one point was reportedly traveling about 50 mph on the 25 mph Main Street.
Idaho County Deputy Keith Olsen was patrolling town at the time and responded, coming upon several vehicles stopped on Main Street because of an apparent disturbance, at which point he heard a thump and saw a blue pickup backed onto the sidewalk with people gathered around, the point at which it hit the restaurant building.
According to Purdy, the restaurant was closed for a private gathering, and the group had barely sat down to dinner when the pickup “barreled through the south window of the restaurant with a loud crash that alarmed those seated on the opposite of the room.” Luckily, she said, no one was injured, and the dining room occupants cleaned the debris.
Purdy stated the crash was barely over before the driver pulled out onto the street almost immediately, “where he proceeded to parade at very slow speed up and down South Main Street, waving to onlookers and even flashing the peace sign with a big grin on his face.”
Olsen pulled up to the pickup with his emergency lights on, and the Dodge pulled out in front of him and drove south on Main Street, turned right onto the Kooskia Airport where the vehicle’s wheels reportedly damaged the strip’s grass surface. Olsen followed the vehicle as it drove back onto Front Street, which at one point it spun erratically on B Avenue, facing the patrol vehicle. The pickup drove around Olsen’s vehicle and he followed it down Front Street, and for several loops between there and Main Street. The Dodge drove mostly at low speeds, apart from one time when it reached 46 mph on Main Street, according to Olsen.
The pickup stopped in the roadway at a Front Street residence, where Davis exited and attempted to enter the home of his mother, but was stopped and restrained by Olsen. According to the report, Davis’ Washington driver’s privileges were suspended. Assisting Olsen was Deputy Philip Graham.
— Peter DuPre, David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Idaho County justice being served in new ways during pandemic
GRANGEVILLE — What is the status of Idaho County justice in the days of COVID-19? As with the rest of the state, no jury trials have been held in the county since April.
Despite this, the process goes on, and criminal and civil cases are being handled online with many being mediated without the need for jury trials. For the duration of the pandemic, this “new normal” has settled the court, prosecutors and attorneys into a routine of videoconferences, and longer days behind the desk as fewer courthouse trips are required.
Following Gov. Brad Little’s March 25 stay-at-home order, the Idaho Supreme Court discontinued jury trials, a restriction it continued to renew during the year, based on the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Initially planned to resume May 1, no criminal and civil jury trials in Idaho are to commence beore Jan. 4, 2021. This last was from the court’s Nov. 9 order noting, “...the weekly moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased from Sept. 13, 2020, to Nov. 8, 2020, by 335 percent, with an average week over week increase of 21 percent.”
According to Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor, handling hearings between judges, attorneys and their clients has become an efficient process — the result of time and experience with dealing with Zoom, a videoconferencing service, and the issues of available equipment, and varying Internet speed and connectivity.
“Actually, this has made things easier in many ways,” MacGregor said.
For attorneys, witnesses, victims and the defendant, rather than travel to the courthouse, they can conduct business from a computer, and everyone can be seen on the screen at one time. Evidence, such as documents, photos or video, can be presented through this format, and a breakout room option allows for private conversations during the proceeding for a defendant and attorney.
“Things are run very efficiently,” MacGregor said, and the process improves as those involved gain experience with Zoom. In fact, he expects this to continue into the future once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, as an alternative to in-person hearings where it makes sense for the convenience of all parties involved. This could factor in such considerations as distance to travel and weather conditions, which would for safety and convenience lend matters to be better done on Zoom.
“There have been a few glitches, but they’ve been very rare,” he said. Internet connection is the biggest; in one instance, his office lost servce for four days following a storm that damaged his dish. Zoom conferencing relies on good connection, so disruptions can cause issues for participation, and those involved need to have access to the internet and a computer; some don’t and the court has two laptops presently that can be used in one of two available conference rooms.
Despite how this has worked well so far, jury trials by videoconference are not workable at present.
“A person has the constitutional right to have a trial by jury in a criminal and civil case,” MacGregor said. “With that, you have the right to face your accuser and face witnesses, and that right is a right in person. That’s why we can’t have jury trials by Zoom because of that lost right to face your accuser and witnesses in person. A person could waive that right, but I haven’t seen that happen yet.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Valley County board to consider approving construction of eight pickleball courts
A proposal to build eight pickleball courts on East Lake Fork Road in Lake Fork is set for a public hearing before the Valley County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday.
The application was brought by the Valley County Pickleball Club, which would be responsible for building and maintaining the court complex on land owned by the county at 50 East Lake Fork Road.
The hearing is set for 6 p.m. at the Valley County Courthouse in Cascade. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting can only be accessed online.
To view the meeting, visit the county’s website at co.valley.id.us and click on “watch commissioner meetings live.”
People wanting to testify at the meeting should contact the Valley County Planning and Zoning office at (208) 382-7115 prior to the hearing in order to obtain instructions on how to call in.
Pickleball is played with two or four people over a net like tennis, with wooden paddles and a large wiffleball on a smaller court.
Pickleball club representative Hope Ayres said the club wants to build eight courts because the 95 members of the club need a place to play.
There are no free public pickleball courts in the area because every court that is available requires a fee or membership aside from the city-owned Donnelly Racquet Courts along Idaho Highway 55 in Donnelly, Ayres said.
The club is no longer able to use the Donnelly courts because of a conflict with the city.
The club’s inability to use the Donnelly courts helped spur the process of building new courts, Ayres said.
An agreement to use the property for the courts has already been reached between the pickleball club and Valley County commissioners. The agreement is contingent upon approval of the P&Z.
If approved, the 2.5-acre site would include eight pickleball courts, a chain-link fence, parking, toilet facilities and a storage shed.
The area is part of a larger 55-acre site owned by the county that houses equipment for the county’s road and solid waste departments as well as the new Valley County Recycling Center.
The county has agreed to lease the space to the pickleball club for a small fee but the courts would be free to use and open to the public, Ayres said.
Developing the site is estimated to cost about $400,000, which would be paid for by the club through donations and grants, she said.
Construction would likely start in 2022 with the courts as the first part of the complex to be constructed.
The club also helped open three new indoor pickleball courts at the Shiloh Bible Conference facility in Donnelly in February.
There are four pickleball courts at The Club at Aspen Village in McCall.
The Donnelly courts have one pickleball court and there is a public pickleball court in Cascade at Armstrong Park.
Elk Creek Church south of McCall has indoor courts with marked boundaries, but no lines.
The MeadowCreek Tennis and Fitness Club in New Meadows also has pickleball courts available.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday