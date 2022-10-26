Low-income housing proposed near Walmart

A playground, community building and perhaps a dog park or community garden could be features of an apartment complex that might be constructed in Clarkston for some of the most impoverished families in the region.
Catholic Charities Eastern Washington in Spokane is seeking roughly $27 million in federal tax credits and money from the Washington State Housing Trust Fund to build a 72-unit apartment complex just west of Walmart at 1005 Port Drive, said Leroy Eadie, vice president of development and asset management.
The residences could be ready as early as spring of 2024 if Catholic Charities’ applications are successful, helping in an incremental way with a tremendous need, he said.
The vacancy rate for affordable residences is running between 0% and 3% throughout the Northwest, including in Clarkston, Eadie said.
“This is really really connected to the housing crisis in general that we’re having in Washington state, in particular, (and) in the Northwest,” he said. “There’s very limited housing at any income level, let alone affordable.”
The units in the Clarkston complex would be for homeless and low-income families that earn 30% of the area’s median income or less, Eadie said.
The demand is vast, he said.
“(In Clarkston, homelessness is) very visible,” Eadie said. “But remember, a lot of homelessness is not visible. You have families that are doubled or tripled up in a house. They’re living in an RV. They might be sleeping out of their car.”
Lots of work lies ahead before Catholic Charities would be able to proceed with its Asotin County plans. It will know if it’s getting the money by the end of December.
Then, it plans to close on the property by Walmart that it’s had under contract since the summer. The architectural design would be completed in the winter. Catholic Charities would break ground in the spring or summer and finish building in about one year.
The organization has a template it uses for these types of developments, Eadie said.
The not-for-profit group has 2,600 units in more than 10 counties in Washington, including Austen Manor Apartments on Chestnut Street in Clarkston for seniors.
While members of the Catholic church’s leadership serve on its board, Catholic Charities Eastern Washington is not a part of the Catholic Church.
Its housing serves a variety of people, including seniors, veterans and migrant workers.
For the kind of new residences the groups is pursuing in Clarkston, it typically puts 24 dwellings in three buildings.
In this instance, it would be a mix of mostly two- and three-bedroom apartments, with some one-bedroom units, since the focus is for families.
The unites would be in three-story buildings with gable roofs and no elevators. Residents would reach their units with staircases that lead to exterior corridors.
People in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area would be eligible to apply to live in the complex.
“We don’t ship people to communities, that’s for sure,” he said. “It’s to serve your local community.”
Tenants don’t have to be Catholic and the efforts to help residents don’t involve converting them to Catholicism, Eadie said.
It’s too early to predict what the rent would be for the units, but at other similar units Catholic Charities operates, rent is about $750 per month. Eadie’s group hopes to get 10 to 15 Section 8 housing vouchers that would go with the complex to provide federal money to families living in them to get additional breaks on rent based on income.
Families that have qualified on their own for Section 8 vouchers could apply to use them at the complex, too, he said.
A social worker, likely contracted through Quality Behavioral Health in Clarkston, would help tenants with needs such as applying for jobs or obtaining health care.
The hope is the housing development would create brighter futures for its residents, he said.
“Having a permanent house is very stabilizing for families and for children,” Eadie said. “That’s our intent of who we want to serve on this property.”