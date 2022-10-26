Low-income housing proposed near Walmart

Leroy Eadie

A playground, community building and perhaps a dog park or community garden could be features of an apartment complex that might be constructed in Clarkston for some of the most impoverished families in the region.

Catholic Charities Eastern Washington in Spokane is seeking roughly $27 million in federal tax credits and money from the Washington State Housing Trust Fund to build a 72-unit apartment complex just west of Walmart at 1005 Port Drive, said Leroy Eadie, vice president of development and asset management.

