The Port of Whitman County’s longest-serving commissioner announced his resignation Thursday, citing personal circumstances.
John Love was first elected to the commission’s District 1 seat in 1996. His final day will be July 15.
“It has been one of my life’s greatest pleasures to serve on this commission for the past 24 years,” Love noted in a letter to the board. “Enacting policies that truly improve the lives of my fellow citizens of Whitman County has been both an honor and a privilege. However, I have made the difficult decision to step down, due to several personal reasons.”
Love was recently elected to his fifth six-year term on the commission. The port is now seeking a new commissioner to complete the remainder of the term.
The two remaining port commissioners, Tom Kammerzell and Kristine Meyer, will appoint a new commissioner from District 1 within 90 days of when the resignation takes effect. The seat will then be up for election in 2025.
A former rear admiral in the U.S. Navy Reserve, Love contributed to several of the port’s major achievements during his tenure on the board, including the development of the Pullman Industrial Park and the Business Air Center in Colfax, as well as the improvements to Boyer Park & Marina and securing legal authority for ports to build telecommunications and fiber-optic networks.
“John’s leadership provided the port a conduit to everybody,” Executive Director Joe Poire said. “He opened doors that this port had not experienced before. He brought the port to a whole new level, and all the while he did it with great humility.”