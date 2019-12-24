OROFINO — When April Barraza heard that residents at Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia missed baking for their families during the holidays, it nearly broke her heart.
Like many people, Barraza expresses love through food and cooking. Unlike most, though, she followed that passion to culinary school and now works as a professional chef.
So when her mom mentioned that some people at the Orofino rehab facility really wanted to bake for their families during the holidays, she and her sister, Lina, decided to do something about it.
Regulations prohibit the residents from using the facility’s kitchen, so the Barrazas worked with the administrator to set up a portable toaster oven in the activities room. They spent two days baking 120 sugar cookies, as well as mixing up several pie crusts, and then brought everything down to the rehab center.
On Monday, more than a dozen residents spent about three hours decorating cookies, rolling out pie dough and completing the pies with apple, pumpkin, cherry and sweet potato filling. They ate some themselves, but also wrapped up others as gifts for when their families come to visit.
“I think edible gifts are the best ones, because they never collect dust,” Barraza said. “When you give something you’ve made to someone, even if it’s not perfect, they have to smile.”
Barbara Summers, a resident at the center, agreed whole-heartedly. Summers originally suggested doing some kind of baking activity during the holiday. Like other residents, she remembers big family get-togethers during Christmas and Thanksgiving.
“I just thought this would be something interesting (for the residents),” Summers said. “And I personally love cooking. I used to make peanut brittle and (bread rings), but don’t have much opportunity to do that now. I just mentioned that I thought it would be fun to cook something, and they took it from there. I’m delighted that they did.”
Her dad was a big fan of mincemeat pies, but Summers’ specialty was boysenberry.
“I taught my daughters to cook,” she said. “I wanted to teach them to play the piano, too, but I didn’t get too far with that one.”
As the other residents frosted the cookies and covered them with sprinkles, Summers and Barraza talked recipes and secret ingredients. A shot of ice-cold vodka, apparently, does wonders for pie dough. Chilling the dough before baking is also a key step for sugar cookies.
“Then they come out soft in the middle and crisp on the outside,” Barraza said. “But if you don’t make sure the dough is cold, they’ll just melt in the oven.”
Barraza said a number of people influenced her culinary journey. She remembers baking with her grandmother as a little girl; her father was pretty active in the kitchen as well.
“He created some great things, as well as some really terrible things that we said were great,” she recalled.
During high school, she participated in an Orofino Rotary exchange program and spent a year in Hiroshima, Japan. Her host grandparents both survived the atomic bombing of the city, at the end of World War II. The grandmother taught her how to make several traditional foods; the grandfather kept asking her to sing “The Star Spangled Banner,” because it reminded him of an American sailor who saved his life by taking him to a hospital after the bombing.
“They were amazing people,” Barraza said. “I was in awe of the history that’s left behind in (traditional) recipes. I decided I wanted to explore different cultures from my kitchen.”
After graduating from culinary school, she served as a chef on National Geographic adventure cruises for several years before taking a position at The Dirty Skillet restaurant in Hope, Alaska. She works there for half the year, then comes home to Orofino.
Her sister Lina previously worked at the rehab center as a cook. She said her dad always made sure the family came together for dinner and talked about their day. So when April wanted to do something for the residents, she was all in.
“I think more (health care) facilities should do things like this,” she said. “This was the only Christmas present most of them asked for that couldn’t be wrapped and put under the tree.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.