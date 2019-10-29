Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their driver’s license, but Keilani Skelton set her eyes to the sky.
Skelton, who celebrated her 16th birthday last week, became the fourth generation in her family to carry on the tradition of flying after she completed a series of solo flights at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Sunday.
After she completed three takeoffs and landings, her father, Jasen, let out a big sigh of relief while standing near the runway.
“She’s got to be thrilled with that,” he said.
Skelton said she experienced a mix of emotions before her first solo flight, feeling both “excited and nervous.”
The anticipation leading up to the flight stretched out several days. The plan originally was for her to fly alone for the first time on her birthday, last Thursday. Had that happened, she would have flown a plane alone before getting her driver’s license. But the weather didn’t cooperate, and the solo flight was postponed multiple times until ideal conditions presented themselves.
The delays didn’t dampen Skelton’s spirits.
“I knew that I had to feel ready before I did it, and today just felt a lot better,” she said shortly after she stepped out of the 1961 Model B 172 aircraft she had just flown.
Her flight instructor, JR Luper, said it’s rare for a person to complete a solo flight at the age of 16. The Clarkston teen had about 14 hours of in-air instruction before she took to the cockpit alone.
Luper was impressed with Skelton’s maturity level and said there are endless opportunities ahead of her.
“If she stays with this, the whole world opens up to her,” he said. “And the world is hurting for pilots, so she has an opportunity to really be part of the answer of where all these pilots are coming from.”
As she pulled up to Skelton Air after her flights and turned off the engine, Skelton’s family members clapped and cheered enthusiastically. She was greeted by her grandmother, Beverly Hill, who dumped a 5-gallon bucket of water on her, something Jasen said was a family tradition, calling it the “baptism into aviation.”
Skelton, who grew up around planes, said she’s been interested in flying since she was in elementary school. Her dad took her on trips when she was a kid.
“Learning to do it is a whole different thing than just being a passenger,” she said, adding that landing is the toughest part.
She plans to obtain her private pilot’s license once she turns 17. That’ll include three different tests, as well as a 100-mile cross-country flight and more time flying and landing during the nighttime.
Her mother, Amber Dixon-Skelton, said although watching her 16-year-old daughter fly alone was nerve-racking, it carried on an important family tradition.
“It’s very exciting,” Dixon-Skelton said. “She’s always been determined. If she sets her mind to it, she’ll do it.”
Skelton, a varsity cheerleader at Clarkston High School, plans to go to college and then become an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Afterward, she’d like to fly for an airline.
Her father said the family has experience in different military branches, but the Air Force would be a new one.
As she finished her third flight, a message came over from the airport control tower: “Have a good Sunday afternoon and congratulations.”
