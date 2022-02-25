Nan Orton’s family has always been close — they never had a party without her parents, Jeanne and Jerome Schrempp.
When the two went to separate nursing homes because of medical needs a few years ago, the family brought the party to them until the pandemic hit.
Before COVID-19, all four of the Schrempp daughters would visit their parents often. After restrictions were put in place, they worked to find ways to stay connected. For Orton’s mother, Jeanne, that was especially hard because of her dementia.
“We actually stood out in a kind of carport at Mom’s transitional care,” Orton said. “We would be on the other side of this window and Mom would be inside in (a) wheelchair, you know, we’d be trying to talk through glass. They didn’t really have anything in place. I don’t think they had time. Nobody could see it coming.”
About six months before she died, Jeanne lost the ability to speak. Jerome, on the other hand, kept in regular contact with his family to the end — calling his daughters every day on the phone.
Throughout the pandemic, the family was able to have a few limited visits with Jerome and Jeanne. In December 2020, Jeanne died.
For Orton, the hardest part about her mother’s death was not being able to be with her in the end, she said. Just hours after the family learned about her declining state, she was gone.
“I just think, ‘Oh, Mom, I wish you would have had the break that Dad had, because we were all there,’ ” she said. “As soon as I walked in, I rushed over to him. And I said, ‘Dad, you were a good dad.’ I wish I could have said that kind of thing to Mom.”
After Jeanne’s death, the family stayed connected with Jerome over the phone, making regular stops at his nursing home and dropping off care packages and grocery requests.
In September, Orton remembers her father calling her complaining of back pain.
“We just knew that this back thing was, you know, something more than just a backache,” Orton said.
Soon after, Jerome was moved to a room for end-of-life care. Though required to wear full personal protective equipment, family members, along with a few friends, were able to visit him. Grandchildren too far to drive called in via video, playing some of Jerome’s favorite music from the Grand Ole Opry — songs from Willie Nelson and Charley Pride, whom he had met years before.
“Toward the end, all he did was sleep,” Orton said, “but I think, because they say hearing is the last to go — I think he probably heard (grandchildren) Marcus and Angie playing ‘On The Road Again.’ ”
Though she wishes she could have seen her parents more in person, Orton said it helped in the mourning process to know she and her sisters had done everything they could for their parents before they died.
“It’s hard to keep all the balls in the air,” she said, “and we did.”
The Andrews
When 89-year-old Theda Killgore was hospitalized two years ago for pneumonia, her family was given one hour, once a day, for one person to visit her.
The matriarch of the family, Theda was especially close to her great-granddaughter, Chelsea Andrews, with whom she would regularly join in activities like doing puzzles, drawing and coloring.
“She liked to play, do puzzles, draw, color,” Chelsea said. “(We’d get her) 400 pages of coloring books, and she’d have that finished within a week.”
Because Chelsea is younger than 18 years old, she was never allowed to visit her grandmother in the hospital. Theda’s daughter, Jan Andrews, helped her FaceTime with the rest of the family, including Chelsea.
Theda’s granddaughter, Melyssa Andrews, was also able to visit. By the time Melyssa got there, Theda couldn’t speak — but the two listened to music together, including songs like, “Are the Good Times Really Over,” by Merle Haggard; “Seven Spanish Angels,” by Willie Nelson; “In the Garden,” by Elvis Presley; and “I’ll Leave the World Loving You,” by Ricky Van Shelton.
“Old country songs that she loved and ones she listened to with me after Grandpa passed,” Melyssa said. “I played a lot of music and held her hand because she couldn’t talk, but she squeezed my hand and she had tears. So I know she heard and knew I was there.”
The next day, Theda died. Because of her age and it being early into the pandemic, Theda was never tested for COVID-19, though her family believes that’s what caused her death. What they do know is that none of them were able to be with her when she passed.
For 14-year-old Chelsea, losing her great-grandmother was even harder because she never got to say goodbye in person.
“There are some times, once in a while, I think she’s still here,” she said. “It freaks me out, because then I remember that she had passed away.”
Recovering from that loss also led to fear for other members of her family. When Jan Andrews, Chelsea’s grandmother, was feeling unwell a few months ago, Chelsea was afraid she had caught the COVID-19.
“(Chelsea told me), ‘I need her (Jan Andrews) to go to a hospital because I want her to feel better,’ ” Melyssa said, “but I don’t want her to go to the hospital because I don’t want to not be able to see her.”
Melyssa, who works at one of the local hospitals in Washington, says although safety protocols are necessary, she hopes if something similar happened in the future, hospitals will be able to offer better options to families. She would like for hospitals to give families the option to wear full protective equipment and be with their loved ones.
Visitor policies vary at different hospitals, with case-by-case exceptions often being made for end-of-life care. Even so, being with loved ones can still be difficult for families whose loved ones are dying, she said.
“I have to be the one to tell people they cannot come in and see their loved ones because somebody has already visited or whatnot,” Melyssa said. “So I’ve seen both ends, and both ends are not pretty.”
