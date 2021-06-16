Lots of lightning, a little rain

Lightning strikes west of Uniontown on Monday night as a storm passes over the Palouse. Rain fell in Lewiston and the surrouding area Tuesday, amounting to about 0.24 inches at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Moscow got 0.55 and Pullman 0.59, but Troy only recorded 0.15 inches. Pomeroy saw 0.55 inch of rain and inch-sized hail overnight Monday. Smaller hail was reported around Moscow. Craigmont got only about 0.10 of an inch. Above-average temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week and into next week. See the forecast on Page 6A.
