Large limbs on an old tree at Trevitt Park at the top of the Ninth Street Grade in Lewiston broke in high winds and took out a nearby power pole Wednesday morning. An Avista Utilities lineman cut the power so a city crew could remove the damage.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region