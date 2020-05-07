Lost limb

Large limbs on an old tree at Trevitt Park at the top of the Ninth Street Grade in Lewiston broke in high winds and took out a nearby power pole Wednesday morning. An Avista Utilities lineman cut the power so a city crew could remove the damage.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

