Summer may be on its way out, but scorching Labor Day weekend temperatures should create the mirage that the season isn’t really drawing to a close.
Meteorologist Steven Van Horn with the National Weather Service in Spokane said continued high pressure could lead to a record-setting temperature today. The old mark for Sept. 4 came in at 101 degrees in 1942, but the forecast high of 102 would rewrite that history. And other forecasters say it could hit 105.
“With that high pressure we get warmer temperatures that come in aloft,” Van Horn said. “And then, with surface heating mixing down with warmer temperatures, that’s how you can get the hot temperatures this time of year. So if that does pan out, (Lewiston) would break that record.”
Today’s triple-digit forecast isn’t typical this late in the year, although the record high for Lewiston in the month of September came in at a sweltering 108 on Sept. 6, 1944. Today’s expected high is about 20 degrees above average, Van Horn said, and the heat should persist into Sunday before it breaks. Highs will still be in the low 90s that day, cooling further on Monday into the low 80s.
The lower temperatures on Labor Day are from a cold front due to arrive out of western Canada and come through the area from the northeast. The change in weather should kick up some wind, a dangerous prospect with the dry conditions and loads of people in the forests lighting campfires, Van Horn said.
Still, he said it is too early to predict whether the National Weather Service will issue any fire weather watches or red flag warnings. The good news is there are no thunderstorms in the forecast, so any new wildfires would probably be human-caused.
“Use common sense,” Van Horn said. “Don’t light any fires if it’s windy.”
The coronavirus pandemic has depressed travel numbers all year, and this weekend will be no exception, according to Matthew Conde, public and government affairs director for AAA Idaho. But the highways and byways will still see significant traffic since AAA is predicting that 97 percent of all travel will be by car.
“The roads aren’t going to be as busy as they normally would be,” Conde said. “But on the other hand, they’re not going to be completely dead, either. You’ll have fewer travelers overall, but pretty much everyone who is traveling is going to be on that road.”
Damage from Hurricane Laura to refineries on the Gulf Coast and increasing demand for fuel because of the coming holiday weekend are combining to push gas prices slightly higher than the past several weeks, but they are still far lower than a year ago because of the reduced overall demand from the pandemic.
But the end of the Labor Day weekend rush and back-to-school season will cut down on driving for most people, and Conde predicted prices will again head back down. The average per-gallon price was $2.46 in Idaho on Thursday and $2.83 in Washington. The national average was $2.23, 35 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to AAA.
And with those lower prices perhaps enticing motorists to drive even farther into the backcountry, Conde advised keeping some basic supplies on hand to help keep morale up if a vehicle breaks down and strands its occupants overnight. That includes some blankets since nighttime temperatures can still get quite cool in the higher elevations, plus some food and water.
Travelers should also leave their plans with someone not going on the trip so they can notify authorities if a party is overdue.
“That way you’ve got somebody in your corner to take care of it if you’re not able to get home on your own,” Conde said.
More triple digits?
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has had seven triple-digit days so far in 2020, extending from July 27 to Aug. 18. That seven is less than the 18-year average of 10.2 triple-digit days per year between 2002 and 2019.
In those years, there have been only two triple-digit days in September. They were 100 on Sept. 3, 2003, and 100 on Sept. 2, 2015. There have not been two triple-digit days in a row in any September in that period.
— Figures researched by A.L. “Butch” Alford Jr.