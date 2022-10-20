OROFINO — In the 29 years Vincent C. Frazier has been in law enforcement, two passions have fueled his life’s work: the desire to help people and the pursuit of mystery.
“I can remember when I was a young officer and being out in the middle of the prairie and having somebody’s mailbox driven over,” Frazier said. “And I’d spend a whole shift trying to figure out which kid drove over the mailbox. Those are the things that I liked to backtrack.”
That zeal to solve crimes has led to a long career in public service as a law enforcement officer; a trainer and supervisor for other officers, both at home and abroad; and as a county official. Frazier, 55, recently was appointed as the Orofino chief of police, following the retirement of Jeff Wilson.
At the same time, Frazier ran unopposed in the May Republican primary for his second term on the board of county commissioners.
“I got into law enforcement because of my dad being a fireman (a captain with the Lewiston Fire Department) and visiting him at the fire station,” Frazier recalled.
He also got to know a Lewiston police officer named A.J. Johnson, who had an influence on him.
“I kind of caught the police bug from him,” Frazier said, “and the public service stuff from my dad. I always knew I was going to do one of those two things and what attracted me the most — I liked helping people. I just thought that was the right thing to do.”
Frazier grew up near Craigmont and graduated from Highland High School. He obtained a law enforcement degree from North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene and then landed a job in 1989 with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
It was there that some of his supervisors recognized Frazier’s penchant for investigations and detective work. He was sent to special training courses and eventually became the county’s lead narcotics officer.
“Back then, we were doing a lot of (investigations into) marijuana grows, and meth labs were a priority,” he said.
Narcotics continue to be a problem, but not in the same way it was when he started out.
“What’s changed is how it’s being transported more. It’s not being manufactured as much (locally). Back when I started out, we were finding people cooking meth everywhere. … Now it’s harder to get the ingredients and with the way that things are set up with transporting, most of our stuff is coming from the Tri-Cities or coming from the Mexican mafia. It’s coming up the same channels as marijuana used to.”
Frazier also recalls drug busts of huge marijuana growing operations hidden in the backcountry or along the Salmon River. That doesn’t happen much any more, he said, because marijuana is now legal in Washington and other states. People are less likely to take the chance of getting into trouble growing marijuana in Idaho when they can go across the state line and obtain whatever they want legally.
“So the mindset has changed,” he said. “Law enforcement is trying to get more interdiction.”
As far as whether law enforcement is making a dent in the illegal drug trade, Frazier said it’s hard to tell.
“Sometimes you do; sometimes you don’t. I think that we try to take an active role but it seems like every time you think you’ve got a handle on it, something changes. Like fentanyl. You thought you had a handle dealing with the meth and the heroin and things of that nature and next thing you know, this pops up.
“So it’s just a never-ending cycle.”
That shift in drug trafficking has created more of a hazard for officers working alongside the U.S. Highway 12 corridor “because you don’t know who you’re stopping now,” he said.
Nevertheless, his officers are directed to treat the public with courtesy and respect, as if they were dealing with their own mother, he said.
Frazier worked for Idaho County until 2005, then did a stint as a police officer trainer in Iraq before returning to the U.S. and going to work for the Orofino Police.
Before Frazier was elected to the county commission, he worked four years as the county coroner, so he already had experience balancing his job with the city and his position with the county.
That dual role has never been a problem, he said, because he has developed good working relationships with the other county officials. As a county commissioner, his responsibilities are centered around managing the county budget. He tries to make sure county officials have what they need to do their jobs but does not get into the day-to-day intricacies of the office business.
When Frazier stepped into the chief of police position in September, the department moved from its cramped quarters on the second floor of City Hall to a newly acquired and much more spacious office building on Michigan Avenue.
The new building has individual offices for his staff as well as a large conference room, interviewing rooms, space to store evidence and other equipment, a lobby and public restroom, and a gym to help officers to stay in shape. Currently, there are four officers in the department, including Frazier, but he is looking to hire two more. The department operates on a $1.3 million budget out of the city’s total $9.6 million budget.
“I’m changing hats again and I look forward to this new challenge. And I look forward to building a department that the city of Orofino can be proud of. I’ve always had an open door. People come up to me when I’m having dinner with my wife and complain about the trash and speeders.
“So I will continue to have that open door policy and listen to the concerns of the county and the city of Orofino.”
