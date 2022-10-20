OROFINO — In the 29 years Vincent C. Frazier has been in law enforcement, two passions have fueled his life’s work: the desire to help people and the pursuit of mystery.

“I can remember when I was a young officer and being out in the middle of the prairie and having somebody’s mailbox driven over,” Frazier said. “And I’d spend a whole shift trying to figure out which kid drove over the mailbox. Those are the things that I liked to backtrack.”

