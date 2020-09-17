Looking beyond first impressions

Jeff Guillory stressed the importance of cultural competence in today’s workforce as he spoke with a small group of students Wednesday at Lewis-Clark State College.
The retired director of Washington State University’s Office of Diversity Education was the keynote speaker during the college’s Multicultural Awareness Week.
As Guillory worked with students, and those watching his speech virtually, he challenged everyone to question their biases when it comes to people from different backgrounds.
“My aim today is to make poignant references to race and culture and diversity as it relates to your careers,” Guillory said.
The 72-year-old said he was speaking from experience. He grew up in the segregated south and watched as both the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act were approved into law in the 1960s.
“In order to qualify for today’s current professional-level jobs, one of the questions that’s always going to be asked as a requirement is ‘How well versed are you in working with people from other countries, backgrounds and cultures?’ ” Guillory said.
To successfully get the job, he said the person being interviewed will not only have to be qualified for the position, but they will also need to demonstrate a working knowledge of cultural competence. They’ll have to show their ability to work and create meaningful relationships with people from different backgrounds and cultures.
“If you don’t have that experience, 9 times out of 10, you will not get that job, because you are working with a lot of different people today,” he said.
As he asked students to work through the scenarios he presented, Guillory used interview questions from companies like Bayer and Boeing.
As part of that, he recited six statements and asked everyone to give a one word answer.
One of the statements Guillory presented focused on a Mexican immigrant who was dressed in khakis and a T-shirt. The man unlocked the door of a CEO’s office while carrying cleaning supplies. While some may have assumed he was a janitor, Guillory later pointed out that the man was the CEO.
“What my point is here is there is not a right or wrong answer, but we have an involuntary response to our first impressions every day,” he said, encouraging everyone to challenge those initial thoughts.
Multicultural Awareness Week continues through Friday. All of the presentations this week will be recorded and posted online at www.lcsc.edu/minority-programs/multicultural-awareness-week.
