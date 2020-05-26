With the official summer season less than four weeks away, ponder what might we expect.
Will it be another relatively mild summer, as in 2019, with only five triple-digit days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley? Or will it be more like two and three summers ago, when we had 12 and 13 days with temperatures reaching 100 or more?
Coming to the rescue on the question is John Fox, meteorologist at Spokane’s regional federal weather bureau.
We may rest assured that summer 2020, June through August, will be warmer than usual.
The “usual” — what is that? Our average summer since 2002, 18 years, has 10.2 days with temperatures reaching 100. Your guess on the number of triple-digit days ahead in 2020 is as good as mine. Honest and Reliable John opines that we’ll have “more than 10 days of triples.” That’s if the guesstimates “pan out.”
It didn’t “pan out” last summer, however. The guesstimate in this column was that we’d have at least 11 triple-digit days, not five. In the sport of our keeping track of 100-degree days, you realize that the odds of 60 to 65 percent chance of warmer than average means a 40 percent chance that it won’t happen.
As always, we’ll see.
Fox said the outlook for precipitation is “below normal” this summer. The Lewiston average precipitation for the three months of June, July and August is 2 inches-plus. We can expect less. Six out of the last seven summers have had less summer precipitation. The last to exceed normal was 2016.
The averages for the past 18 years show this: June on average has one triple-digit day. July has 6.2, more than August’s 3.5. And September? It has an average of one triple-digit day every eight years, and the last were in 2017 and 2003.
Last summer had one triple-digit day in July. The remaining four were in August, including three consecutive on Aug. 5-7.
When might we usually expect the first 100-degree day? On average, it’s June 28.
In hindsight, summer of 2019 was light for whining about excessive triple-digit days. The five in 2019 and 2016 were the lowest since just one in 2010 and 1991. There were none in 1995 and 1993.
The most? That would be 27 triple-digit days in three years — 1942, 1939 and 1938. But that can be disregarded, too. It was in 1956 when the government’s weather station moved from its downtown Lewiston location in the Hotel Lewis-Clark to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. It was a change in elevation from 708 feet to 1,437 feet, meaning official temperatures are now less than in the old days.
And, looking back, what is your recall of last winter in Lewiston-Clarkston and in Moscow-Pullman? If you said “milder than usual,” you’d be correct, particularly for the valley.
Lewiston-Clarkston’s average temperature for November through March was 40.5, two degrees warmer than the average of 38.5. In Moscow, the average was 34.6, 1.7 degrees warmer than the usual 33.9.
Lewiston’s snow days, meaning a trace or more, numbered nine, fewer than the average 12. The first trace of snow was Oct. 9. The first measurable snowfall was Nov. 29 with one-half inch. The season’s snowfall had 15 inches, more than the average of 13.3 inches. Total precipitation was 6.66 inches, more than the average 6 inches.
On the Palouse? Moscow had 26 snow days, matching the average. Total snowfall was 47.9 inches, right at the average of 48. The precipitation total was 13.49 inches, close to the average of 13.59 inches.
That was then, of course. All eyes are now on summer, 2020.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, the parent company of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2250.