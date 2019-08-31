Stories in this compilation are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
PAYETTE LAKE — Kris Hopkins and Karen Giardina were sitting on a log at Ponderosa State Park on the afternoon of Aug. 23 watching Hopkins’ dog swimming in Payette Lake when something startling happened.
Two or three humps rose from the water near the Narrows at the north end of the lake and moved quickly across the surface for about 200 yards, Hopkins said.
“They appeared, disappeared, then reappeared as it moved through the water,” she said. After two minutes, the humps were gone.
Stunned, the women suddenly recalled stories they had heard about Sharlie, the mythical creature that supposedly occupies the lake.
“We’d heard about Sharlie before but were skeptical about the creature actually being in Payette Lake,” said Hopkins, 68, who has homes in McCall and Caldwell.
“We felt a bit shocked as we realized what we were seeing — a bit scared, but mostly excited,” she said.
The report was the first sighting of Sharlie reported to the Star-News since 2009, when a Phoenix man spotted a similar phenomenon while kayaking near the Narrows.
In 2015, a McCall woman saw bubbles in the water among the boats docked at Mile High Marina and reported it as a Sharlie sighting. However, two divers later reported the bubbles were from their underwater breathing equipment.
Sightings of what appear to be a lake creature have been reported in the Star-News periodically since 1944.
Many of the past sightings have variously described two or three humps, mostly in the Narrows or north of that location.
All the hump sightings, including the one last week by Hopkins and Giardina, 61, of Caldwell, have been in calm water with no boats visible.
“We weren’t reluctant to tell others, but have definitely met with skepticism from most people,” Hopkins said. “Most people have just smiled or laughed and said, ‘Sure you did.’ ”
Those who do not believe the humps were made by Sharlie speculate a rare form of natural wave action in the Narrows created them. Other theories are the waves were the result of a large landlocked sturgeon or a deer or elk swimming across the lake.
Sharlie sightings have been reported to the Star-News 13 times since 1970 and 31 times since 1944.
In 1954, A. Boone McCallum, editor of the Payette Lakes Star, a predecessor to the Star-News, held a contest to name the serpent.
The winning name, “Sharlie,” was submitted by Le Isle Hennefer Tury of Springfield, Va. In her letter to McCallum, Tury said, “Why don’t you call the thing Sharlie? You know — ‘Vas you der, Sharlie?’ ”
This was a reference to the popular catch phrase often spoken by radio personality Jack Pearl.
Real or imagined, the experience was something Hopkins and Giardina said they will long remember.
“Watching it was mesmerizing,” Giardina said.
“Seeing Sharlie was truly a totally unexpected gift,” Hopkins said.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Colfax business incubator grand opening today
COLFAX — The Colfax Mercantile business incubator will hold a grand opening today, with free frozen yogurt from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., paid for by an anonymous donor.
The free frozen yogurt will be from Home Sweet Home Treats, one of the eight businesses inside. Others include Wild Woman Western Wear, with clothing; The Rustic Star repurposed furniture and home decor; A Little Bit Rusty, quirky furniture; custom signs from The Country Haven; the Lyonys beauty collection of haircare and more and Steptoe Butte Soap Company, with homemade soaps and bath bombs, plus a side project of T-shirts.
“Some of them are ironic and funny,” said Albe Cofer, project coordinator from Colfax Downtown Association.
Rounding out the businesses is the Double J Ranch cookie company.
“Frosted almost like pieces of art,” Cofer said.
Double J stands for Kelly and Karen Johnson, a mother and daughter who make and sell cookies in the kitchen area along with Home Sweet Home Treats.
On Tuesday, Kelly, the daughter, made pencil-shaped sugar cookies for back-to-school season.
The incubator, funded by a $30,000 grant from the county’s .09 economic development program, began to take shape in July in the former Higginson’s building on Main Street in Colfax.
It now has 10 businesses on the waiting fist.
“We filled up in a day,” said Val Gregory, downtown association director. The association also has an office in the space.
Hours for Colfax Mercantile will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Each business shares the rent and may be part of the experiment for five years or $60,000 in profit in any one year.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
School construction in home stretch
COLFAX — As the number of vehicles parked outside have increased, the number of workers inside Colfax Junior-Senior High School has also as construction enters the final stretch before students return for a late start of Sept. 9.
An estimated 35 subcontractors were on site Monday; drywall, flooring, cabinets, HVAC, electrical and the piercing sound of concrete cutters.
“A little bit behind,” said District Superintendent Jerry Pugh. “But not anything that would stop us from getting school started.”
Classrooms now have finished walls and floors, with exposed beams and HVAC pipes above. On the walls are new white boards.
The school’s front entry foyer has taken shape too, as seen on architectural renderings; thick glass doors, to close and lock at 8:30 a.m. every morning at the first bell. To one side is an office door which visitors will have to pass through, first to be buzzed in by an office employee seeing them.
New flooring is being laid down in the cafeteria. The auditorium is a temporary storage area with pallet stacks of ceiling panels and small conduit pipes protruding from the floor to mark where the sound board will go.
Down a long hallway and around a corner — in which workers finish pedestals for lockers due next week — the STEM lab is near completion, cabinets in place, less tables and chairs, with no roll-down door to open to the courtyard. It was cut due to an estimated cost of $30,000.
Adjacent is the new junior-high commons area, bare, and a wide new storage room for the maintenance department in the rest of what was the former shop. Above it, on the second floor, the library is unrecognizable with an outer area for group work and smaller inner library.
Roofing and gym floor subcontractors are at work at Jennings Elementary.
At the school board meeting Monday night, board member Brian Becker asked Pugh if he was hearing many questions and concerns about the construction.
“We’re gonna be in the building. That is gonna happen,” Pugh said. “Doors and locks, the fire suppression system will function. HVAC is going to be exposed when you walk down the hall. People say, are you gonna delay it for a week? For what?”
Pugh noted the Colfax fire chief has been walking through the building.
“Were not gonna leave anybody unsafe in that building. But it will be unfinished,” Pugh said. “Fresh air flowing, water for the sinks and to flush toilets, fire suppression and were good to go. The plan B is plan A.”
He noted that classrooms will be “buttoned-up” by the end of September with crews working in evening hours and/or weekends.
In September, workers are expected to return to the auditorium, projected to be done by mid-November.
“Maybe not, but it will be by Jan. 1,” Pugh said.
The annual high school fall musical has been moved to the spring.
The overall schedule for construction, paid for by the $18.9 million bond voters passed in February 2018, sets final completion for August 2020.
Next February, work begins in the high school gym and special education areas, old science classrooms and laboratory, with roofing at the junior-senior high school next spring.
“The fire system is the key,” Pugh said of the Sept. 9 start date. “If we have to, we delay it a week and make it up in the summer.”
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday