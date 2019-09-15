LONGVIEW, Wash. — Five Longview police officers were recognized for their life-saving efforts with an award and a standing ovation at a recent city council meeting.
Officer Emilio Villagrana received the award for his use of a tourniquet on July 20 to save a victim who had fallen through a window and was bleeding heavily, Chief Jim Duscha told the council.
Officers Gary Bishop and Brian Price, on July 28, talked a suicidal man off the Lewis and Clark Bridge by earning his trust, Duscha said. Afterwards, the man agreed to seek mental health treatment.
And officers Richard Gibbs and Michael Berndt helped remove an elderly and disoriented woman from a car that had crashed into a power pole and ignited on July 29.
“We never forget to say thanks to our guys and gals that are doing this job every day,” Duscha said Thursday. “We appreciate it. They save people’s lives.”
In a surprise move, the council also recognized Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson with the “Extra Mile” award for his service efforts throughout the community and as a member of numerous committees.
Mayor Don Jensen became emotional as he read from a prepared statement about Wilson’s involvement with the Longview ’23 Club, the Extreme Machines event, 100 Men Who Care and his efforts to restore the city’s Shay locomotive.
“In a nutshell, Jeff, with wife Trish by his side, has been the perpetual pulse of altruistic vitality to his community,” Jensen said.
Wilson said he was surprised to receive the award.
“This is an extraordinary honor,” he said. “I made a very wise choice a number of years ago (when) we both decided to make this our home. We will continue to serve our community with pride.”
Also during the meeting, City Manager and Finance Director Kurt Sacha said the city’s revenue continues to grow at a “modest pace.”
However, the city’s expenditures, while in line with the budget, are on track to steadily reduce the general fund, he said during a mid-year financial review presentation.
The city’s total revenue for 2019 is projected to be about $39 million — about $1.2 million more than budgeted. And the city’s expenditures is projected to be $39.4 million, which is about $500,000 less than projected, primarily because of unfilled positions.
If spending continues as predicted, Sacha said the city’s ending fund balance would drop from $11.4 million in 2020 to $3.7 million in 2024.
During the meeting, the council and Chief Duscha restated their desire to hire five additional police officers. Sacha said the city has the funds to do so now, but may not have enough to continue to pay for them in the future.
“The thing we all need to bear in mind when we talk about adding staff, and I agree with that, but there needs to be a sustainable revenue stream to support those,” he said.