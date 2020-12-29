Longtime NWPR host signing off

PULLMAN — After almost three decades on the Palouse, longtime host and program director for Northwest Public Broadcasting Gillian Coldsnow will sign off one final time in January to start a job with Colorado Public Radio.
A native of Singapore, Coldsnow first began a career in radio with the Singapore Public Broadcasting Corp. — now called MediaCorp — in the mid-1980s. There, she hosted radio and television programs and developed the nation’s first classical music radio magazine for children. A few years into the job, Coldsnow’s program won critical acclaim, including a commendation from the Asia-Pacific Broadcast Union. Then 24, Coldsnow said she used the opportunity to take some time off and visit the United States in a trip that was originally planned to last, at most, a year.
“I kind of used that as leverage to get a long vacation, and I came here and never went back,” she said. “I ended up married and with three children on the Oregon Coast.”
After a few months trekking around the western U.S., Coldsnow said she met and married her now ex-husband and the sabbatical became permanent. She noted she moved from a densely populated island nation of around 2.8 million at the time to the town of Manzanita, Ore., which had a population of about 500.
After a couple of years of working odd jobs, few of which concerned radio, she applied for a job with NWPB as a classical music radio host in 1993, and the rest is history. She has lived in the region and worked in numerous capacities for the public radio broadcaster ever since, accepting the job of program manager in 2014. In 2018, she was recognized with Washington State University’s Women of Distinction award.
Coldsnow said she is exceedingly proud of her time with NWPB, which she described as “small but plucky,” comparing the broadcaster and its fewer than 40 staff members to “The Little Engine That Could.”
“I think there are a number of reasons I stayed for as long — number one, I really believe in the mission of public radio, and number two, I love the combination of job elements,” she said. “It kept me busy and it kept me interested. Not only was I announcing, I was also doing operations — that was very challenging and remains very challenging to this day.”
As part of WSU’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, Coldsnow said NWPB was also tasked with mentoring and training the next generation of broadcasters — a task she took as seriously as her on-air work.
Now 58, she said she wasn’t actually looking for a new job when CPR approached her — she had been recommended to them by National Public Radio for the newly created post of news program director. She said one of the features of her years at NWPB that will follow her to CPR is an on-air presence that is warm, friendly and conversational.
However, after almost 30 years living in Moscow and working in Pullman, it will be difficult to say goodbye. Her children grew up attending Moscow’s public schools, her two oldest graduated from the University of Idaho and the community has become dear to her.
“Moscow is home. I’ve lived here longer than I’ve lived in any other place, Singapore included, because I was 24 when I left,” she said. “I just love it. The Palouse is one of the most gorgeous places on the planet and I can see why the early settlers called this paradise.”
NWPB will say goodbye to Coldsnow in a live send-off hosted on YouTube on Jan. 7 from 4-5:30 p.m. Details can be found on the station’s website. She will start with CPR on Jan. 16.
