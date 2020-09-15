Longtime Nez Perce County Prosecutor Daniel L. Spickler was remembered as a dedicated public servant and friend by colleagues Monday after his death over the weekend.
Spickler died Saturday at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston at the age of 72.
Current Prosecutor Justin Coleman, who started working for Spickler as a deputy prosecutor in 2010, said his office met the news with sadness. He noted that Spickler’s four terms in office between 2000 and 2016 represent one of the longest periods of service for any Nez Perce County prosecutor.
“Throughout his 16 year tenure, many attorneys, assistants, elected officials and other county employees enjoyed Dan’s familial approach to county governance,” Coleman said via email. “During his time in office, Dan handled several homicide cases and was instrumental in bringing new technology to the Prosecutor’s office years before the court system went paperless. His passion for the law was exceeded only by his love of fishing, bird hunting with his Vizsla dogs, and doting on his extended family.”
The prosecutor’s office extended sympathies and condolences to Spickler’s wife Pam Spickler and the rest of his family. Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson also expressed sadness Monday over Spickler’s death. Anderson noted that by his count, Spickler was the longest-serving prosecutor in county history.
“Over those years, I had many occasions to seek out advice on legal matters affecting the assessor’s office,” he said in a statement. “It was truly his desire to be counsel to all the elected officials, and I found that when needed, he always made time to discuss my concerns.”
After a day or two of consideration, Spickler would advise the office on the best course of action to deal with whatever matter was at hand, he said. Anderson is a Democrat and Spickler was a Republican, but the two became close over the years.
“We shared many dinners and parties and would socialize when we could,” Anderson said. “We shared our allegiance to the Mariners and Seahawks, regardless of the win or loss column. I will miss him and was grateful to count him as a friend.”
According to archival stories in the Lewiston Tribune, Spickler was a native of Mukilteo, Wash., graduating from high school at Everett in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army in Panama from 1967-70 before attending the University of Washington. He then transferred to the University of Oregon at Eugene, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and was a member of the Mortar Board and Phi Beta Kappa honor societies.
Spickler studied law at the University of Idaho, completing his degree in the spring of 1982. He spent the final two years of law school as an intern at Lewiston law firm Rapaich & Knutson. He was admitted to the Idaho State Bar in September, 1982, and Rapaich & Knutson hired him that October.
At the time, Spickler said he chose to practice at Lewiston because of the size of the city and its proximity to outdoor activities. He worked at Rapaich & Knutson until 1986, when he entered private practice for two years. After that, he served as general counsel for insurance holding firm AIA for much of the 1990s. Spickler reopened his private practice in 1998, one year after an unsuccessful bid to become a Nez Perce County magistrate judge.
He finally entered the public sector in 2000, when he beat incumbent Nez Perce County Prosecutor Jamie Shropshire by a nearly 15 percent margin. Voters reelected him three more times. Spickler expressed interest in running for a fifth term in 2016, but ultimately decided against the commitment because of the lingering effects of a stroke and chronic respiratory issues.
