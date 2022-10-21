Longtime incumbent faces newbie

Michael Largent

The Whitman County Commission District 3 race is shaping to be a tight run between a lifelong farmer and a radio personality.

Michael Largent, four-term incumbent, will face his opponent, John-Mark Mahnkey, for the second time this November. The two ran against each other for the District 3 seat in 2018. Mahnkey was the first opponent to challenge Largent in 12 years during the 2018 election.

