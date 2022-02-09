Longtime firefighter appointed to Asotin County Fire District commission

Clarkston resident Larry Bunch was sworn in Tuesday as the newest commissioner for the Asotin County Fire District.
Bunch replaces Ed Johnson, 90, who previously served on the board for about 20 years and was appointed to the position again in 2019 when Commissioner Patrick Loseth died. Johnson decided to retire earlier this year.
“We were so happy that Ed was willing to step up and help when Patrick passed away,” said Fire Chief Noel Hardin. “He has done an incredible job for the community.”
Bunch, 74, has a long history of firefighting, including 39 years as a volunteer in Pomeroy. He served as an emergency medical technician on the ambulance crew from 1979 to 2012, and spent his last 23 years of service as chief of the Pomeroy Fire Department and Garfield County Fire District No. 1. In 2010, Bunch was instrumental in annexing the city of Pomeroy into the county fire district.
“I always felt it made sense to do, since Pomeroy is the only incorporated city in Garfield County, and we were running both departments with the same personnel and officers,” Bunch said in his application letter. “The measure passed on the ballot by 93%.”
The Asotin County Fire District is governed by three elected commissioners who serve six-year terms. In addition to Bunch, the board now consists of Kenneth Klug and Kelly Kinzer.
“We worked with Larry when he was in Garfield County for years,” Hardin said. “Larry brings a wealth of knowledge in fire and EMS, and it will be a seamless transition for him. We look forward to working together once again.”
The Asotin County Fire District provides emergency response services to about 14,000 people with an average of 2,600 calls per year — 90% of which are EMS-related.
The board meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the fire station, 2377 Appleside Blvd. The meetings are open to the public, and community participation is encouraged, Hardin said.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.