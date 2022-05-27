This Memorial Day weekend, Kendrick will hold the 61st annual Locust Blossom Festival, honoring Val and Rose Norris, of Kendrick, and Theo and Ray Dygert, of Juliaetta, as the event’s grand marshals.
Each year, grand marshals are appointed, an honor bestowed to those who have given something to their community — “gifts of their time,” said Sharon Harris, organizer of the event.
Recognized by the Kendrick Lions Club, Val and Rose Norris will be receiving the honor Saturday. Currently the mayor of Kendrick, Rose has spent her time bettering the community in every nook and cranny.
When they moved to the area in 1995, the Norris’ were looking for a good town to raise their daughter. Entranced by evergreen trees and the kindhearted community, they lived in Juliaetta for a year. Then, after buying the old Crocker house on Ninth Street, they settled in Kendrick and have lived in the city ever since.
Life hasn’t always been easy for the Norris’; Rose has persevered and is a breast cancer survivor. Today, she is three years in remission, beating the hardest fight.
Rose worked at the Juliaetta Elementary School in the library and computer lab, and is now retired. For 20 years, she helped students and fostered their love for books. Val works as a journeyman electrician, a position characterized by being part way through training to become a master electrician.
Outside of the workforce, Rose and Val donate their time to charitable organizations and community causes in the area. Both have volunteered for the fire department over the past 23 years, and Val has served as the fire chief for more than 20. Caring for fire equipment and vehicles, Val is often seen tinkering with the appliances.
Working on the Grange Hall, Rose took charge in renovating the space. With hard work and dedication, she and her team restored the hall into a community center. Currently, Rose serves as the Grange president.
Ray and Theo Dygert, recognized by the Kendrick Lions Club, will also be receiving their honor Saturday. For more than 29 years, the Dygerts have been serving the community and donating their time to better the region.
Originally from California, Theo moved to Idaho in 1993, following a friend from the area. Theo said she fell in love with the area, and decided to settle in Juliaetta. Ray, originally from Pine Creek, moved to California with his family when he was a toddler, and returned to Idaho when he was 17.
Both Theo and Ray lived on Water Street in Juliaetta, when they developed an affinity for one another during their time as neighbors. Falling in love, the two married in 1995 and have been together ever since.
Going through a complicated eye surgery this past year, Theo showed tenacity and amazed the community in her recovery.
The two are reliable, and when something needs to be done, they are the first to jump in a help.
Theo and Ray are seen working at the local Food Bank, helping deliver meals to the senior center in Kendrick. When someone in the community needs help getting to doctor appointments, the Dygerts are always there to assist them.
Theo is a member of the Juliaetta-Kendrick Heritage Foundation and volunteers for the Foundation. She is an avid history lover, and enjoys learning about farming in the area and the region’s history.
The Locust Blossom Festival is an all-day event full of numerous activities spanning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Throughout the day, enjoy a fun run at Juliaetta Park, flower show, flag ceremony, parade, barbecue beef lunch and more. Meet this year’s grand marshals and have fun listening to live music, playing corn hole, and visiting vendors during the event.
