BOISE — Nez Perce County got a reprieve Wednesday, when legislation regulating the use of long-term county leases was held in committee.
Under current state law, leases for new jails and courthouses can be approved by the county commissioners without a vote of the people.
House Bill 474 would amend that to require a simple majority vote for leases longer than five years.
“I’m bringing this bill for the taxpayer, for the voter, so they can have a say in how this (leasing) tool is used,” said Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, the bill sponsor.
However, Skaug also asked the House Local Government Committee to hold the bill in committee, rather than send it on to the House floor. He did so specifically to change the July 1 effective date, so the legislation won’t interrupt Nez Perce County’s efforts to build a new courthouse.
He plans to come back with a new bill, possibly as soon as next week, that would postpone any public vote requirement until Jan. 1, 2023.
“That will give Nez Perce County time to complete its process,” he said.
The county has been evaluating options for a new courthouse for the past four years. It wants to use certificates of participation to finance the project.
Certificates of participation are a type of funding mechanism in which investors pay for the building up front and then lease it back to the county. The estimated lease payment would be $2.6 million per year; after 30 years, the county would own the building.
Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Zenner and County Clerk Patty Weeks, who were both in Boise for the Idaho Association of Counties annual meeting, took the opportunity to testify in opposition to the bill.
“We’re in the process of getting our financing, and that financing will be affected by this piece of legislation,” Zenner said. “It will cause interest rates to escalate, and my citizens will end up paying more.”
With interest rates on the rise, he said, any delay in financing will end up costing the county more money.
“Please be very cautious what you do to change the financing for this type of project,” Zenner said. “I’m trying to save taxpayers money by using the interest rates that are available now. My concern is, the longer we wait, the more that affects the rate market statewide.”
Responding to a question from Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, Weeks said she doubts voters would approve a long-term lease.
“Even though we’ve been out there advertising and have stuff on our website, they aren’t interested,” she said. “It’s just an automatic no. I think it would be very, very difficult to make the 50% threshold, even though it’s a good cause.”
Moreover, Weeks noted that the county can finance the project within its existing means, without going to taxpayers for more money.
Several other people testified during Wednesday’s hour-long hearing, both for and against the bill.
Russ Hendricks, government affairs director for the Idaho Farm Bureau, quoted Article VIII, Section 3 of the Idaho Constitution, which says no county, city or local taxing jurisdiction can incur long-term debt “without the assent of two-thirds of the qualified electors.”
It goes on to say that “any indebtedness or liability incurred contrary to this provision shall be void.”
“Our members are concerned we’ve strayed from the spirit of the Constitution,” Hendricks said.
Although Skaug’s bill only requires a simple majority vote, “it’s a good step in the right direction,” he said.
The committee didn’t really tip its hand about how it felt regarding the legislation. However, Nate and Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, criticized county officials who testified in opposition to the bill.
“The arguments I’ve heard against this are about not trusting voters to know what’s best for their communities,” Nate said. “I think voters do know what’s best, and I think it’s incumbent upon those asking for the spending to let their voters know what they’re voting for.”
That drew a sharp rebuke from Rexburg Rep. Jon Weber, Nate’s District 34 seatmate and a former Madison County commissioner.
“This has nothing to do with not trusting the public,” Weber said. “It has everything to do with trusting those the public elects to represent them. … To insinuate that local officials don’t trust the people they represent is highly out of order.”
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, who is a co-sponsor of HB 474, thanked Zenner and Weeks for their testimony.
“I know they’re looking out for the citizens of Nez Perce County,” he said.
However, he thinks voters are “fed up with not having any say about the growth of government.”
“I support this bill,” he said. “I think it’s an effective way to have the county buildings we need, and still involve the taxpayer.”
House Local Government Chairman Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, said another public hearing will be held when Skaug returns to the committee with a new bill.
