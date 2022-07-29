<text>ABOVE: Erica Danner, of Clarkston, holds up a Mega Million lottery ticket Thursday as she explains the process for people checking if they are a winner of the jackpot, now at $1.1 billion, at the Nom Nom station in Clarkston. BELOW: Danner demonstrates checking to see if a ticket is a winner.</text>
<text>ABOVE: Erica Danner, of Clarkston, holds up a Mega Million lottery ticket Thursday as she explains the process for people checking if they are a winner of the jackpot, now at $1.1 billion, at the Nom Nom station in Clarkston. BELOW: Danner demonstrates checking to see if a ticket is a winner.</text>
August Frank/Tribune
Erica Danner takes a fresh ticket out for a customer Thursday at the Nom Nom station in Clarkston.
August Frank/Tribune
Erica Danders demonstrates checking to see if a ticket is a winner on Thursday.
August Frank/Tribune
People line up to pay for their items Thursday next to the lottery machine on the left at the Nom Nom station in Clarkston.
The odds of winning the $1.1 billion Mega Million jackpot are mega low — but for some people, the odds don’t matter.
The Mega Millions lottery closes at 8 p.m. Friday, leaving one or possibly several lucky winners a brand new billionaire (or millionaire depending on what payout option the winner chooses). It’s among the largest lottery prize ever, according to The Associated Press. According to Forbes, the odds of winning are 1 in more than 300 million.
But JoAnn Trimberger is one who will take those odds.
“It’s like they say, you can’t win if you don’t play. I’ll try it,” said Trimberger, of Queen Creek, Ariz., who was in Clarkston where her business is located. She stopped at the Nom Nom on Bridge Street in Clarkston and purchased five lottery tickets Thursday. She doesn’t normally play the lottery, but seeing the jackpot money grow made her decide to give it a shot.
Those who win can choose between receiving portions of the $1.02 billion in annual payments for 30 years, which increases by 5% each year, or the lump sum cash option estimated at $602.5 million, according to USA Today.
If the odds are in her favor and Trimberger does win the Mega Million she plans on taking the lump sum. And after that?
“I would contact my family and meet on a remote island and discuss it. And not tell anybody where we’d gone,” Trimberger said, but that’s not all. “I’d help a lot of people.”
Keeping it a secret is the recommendation of Erica Danner, who works at the Clarkston Nom Nom, otherwise old friends “would be coming out of the woodwork.”
Even before a winner is known the Mega Million is drawing a crowd who want in on the action. Brittney Cooley, who also works at the Clarkston gas station, said lottery ticket purchases have increased four times. As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, there was $816 spent on lottery tickets, $742 of that was for the Mega Million.
Cooley said most people spend an average of $10-$20 by purchasing more than one ticket. Lottery tickets cost $2 for a regular ticket and $3 for a mega player, which could multiply the nonjackpot winnings.
Dionna Daugherty, a Nom Nom employee, said that the increase of people buying lottery tickets have improved sales at the store as well. With the hot temperatures, Daugherty and Cooley said people will come in and grab drinks or frozen beverages along with a lottery ticket. Tickets of the Powerball and Washington lottery are also being purchased.
“It’s been all day long,” Daugherty said. “(Wednesday) I saw a lot of people. That was insane.”
Cooley said that part of the draw is the jackpot size that continues to grow. “It’s already going up today,” she said Thursday.
Danner expected to remain busy with people continuing to purchase tickets today. People can buy tickets at the lotto machines or at the cash register. After the results are in, tickets can be scanned at the machines, at the cash register, on the lottery app, “or if you want to go old-school you can mail them in,” she said.
If the gas station sells the winning ticket, it gets a small percentage of the winnings. Danner worked at the Southway Nom Nom when it was a Zip Trip about 10 years ago, which sold a winning lottery ticket. Last year, the Southway Nom Nom also sold the winning ticket of $200,000 and $5,000. Just last week, the Clearwater River Casino had a $1.5 million jackpot win.
Perhaps the region is feeling lucky and the 1 in more than 300 million isn’t a long shot after all.
“You’re more likely to be struck by lightning five times in one day,” Danner said. “But you never know.”