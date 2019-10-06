HARRISON, Idaho — The only candidate to file for mayor of the small resort town of Harrison has withdrawn from the race, weeks after the existing mayor resigned over fears for her family’s safety.
Wanda Irish, who previously served as mayor of the town of roughly 200 people on the banks of Lake Coeur d’Alene, was the only candidate who filed last month to replace Kayleen Walker. Walker resigned Aug. 6, citing concerns for her and her family’s safety after an episode involving a truck and “an impasse” with city lawmakers on several issues.
Irish, who served two terms as mayor before Walker defeated her by eight votes in 2017, filed for office Sept. 5. She withdrew before the Sept. 18 deadline to delete her name from the ballot, which means there will be no official candidate for Harrison mayor on voters’ ballots Nov. 5, said Jennifer Locke, Kootenai County deputy clerk.
A dispute over a Wi-Fi network name between Irish, her husband, Dennis, and the owners of the town’s marina prompted a defamation lawsuit in 2015. The case reached the Idaho Supreme Court, and is scheduled for trial in Kootenai County later this month.
Irish did not return a phone call requesting comment Thursday.
Write-in candidates have until Tuesday to file with the Kootenai County Elections Office in order for votes cast for them to count in the November election, Locke said. The office has received a few inquiries about the process, she said Thursday.
Five candidates have filed for three seats on the Harrison City Council, according to the elections office. Jordan Hall was appointed interim mayor in August.