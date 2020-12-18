LOLO PASS — The Lolo Pass visitor’s center is open for the winter, and the U.S. Forest Service is encouraging recreationists to take advantage of the ski trail.
Kearstin Edwards, recreation staff for the Lochsa-Powell and Moose Creek ranger districts, said all 8 miles of ski trail at the pass have been groomed. About half the trail has a classic track set, and as more snow falls the entire loop will have the track set.
“We hope that families who have gathered for the holidays will take advantage of the beautiful, wintery scenery and all that it offers in north Idaho,” Edwards said.
Visitors to Lolo Pass are required to purchase and display a winter recreation pass. When the visitor center is closed, the passes are available through a self-serve box near the visitor center door. Proceeds from the sale of the passes support winter trail maintenance and grooming plowing, bathroom cleaning, facility maintenance and winter staffing at the pass.
Day passes cost $5; a five-day bundle is $20; and a season pass is $35. Anyone seeking more information may check the Discover Your Northwest Lolo Pass Visitor Center Facebook page.