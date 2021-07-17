The Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District will consider the use of irrigation restrictions next week to help conserve water during the ongoing hot and dry conditions.
The district board will meet at 6 p.m. both Monday and Wednesday at 1522 Powers Ave. A final decision on restrictions, if any, will come at the Wednesday meeting, although most of the details will be discussed at the Monday meeting, according to district Financial Manager Jo Ann Cole-Hansen. Domestic water restrictions are not being considered.