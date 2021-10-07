The Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District has scheduled an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. today at the Central Orchards Sewer District office at 1522 Powers Ave. to authorize the expenditure of funds to repair Well 4 at Hereth Park.
District Manager Barney Metz said the domestic water well recently started having electrical equipment problems that require the pulling of the pump from the well shaft for assessment. The district maintains a fund for such emergencies, but board authorization is required to spend the money. He estimated the job would cost between $50,000 and $100,000.
The well equipment has been in service for about 14 years with no issues, and is at or near the end of its lifespan, Metz said. Lead times to obtain parts for the well repairs could take several months, but the delivery of water shouldn’t be affected as long as repairs are completed by next spring, he said.