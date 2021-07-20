LOID director asks for patrons’ help

The likelihood of irrigation restrictions in the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District is largely up to the usage patterns of its patrons, the district director told its board Monday night.
“If the patrons can knock that top 10 percent off on their own on a schedule that works for them and meets their needs, that alone might get us through the end of the season without having to go on irrigation restrictions,” Barney Metz said at the district’s regular meeting Monday night. “If one of the wells goes down, we’re going to go on irrigation restrictions. If we have difficulties up on the mountain with any of our infrastructure up there, we’re probably going on irrigation restrictions. But if everything can stay status quo and patrons can find a way to reduce their schedule down by 10 percent ... I think we have a realistic shot to make it through with good water management and use by patrons.”
Metz presented some sobering information to the board, including a look at the drought conditions that have plagued the western United States over the last several months. He noted that since mid-March, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has recorded only two relatively small precipitation events.
The district relies on winter snowfall and spring rains to recharge both its system of reservoirs and the aquifer tapped by its growing network of wells. But with the dry spring, that supply is off by about 30 percent. Patrons of the district also began watering their yards, gardens and pastures far earlier than usual.
“So we’ve essentially added two and a half months of irrigation season onto 70 percent supply,” he said. “What we’ve been able to do so far is nothing short of miraculous and amazing. And really, the patrons of the district get that credit. They’ve been extremely good stewards and users of the waters of the district.”
For example, Metz said patrons drew a mere 38 acre feet of irrigation water last Saturday, an unheard of number during the prolonged weather conditions that have plagued the region. The lone exception was around the Fourth of July weekend, when usage spiked after one of the hottest weeks on record.
District staff members have been working with patrons on things like finding and fixing leaks in their irrigation systems to cut down on waste. And they haven’t hesitated to shut down the irrigation water supplies of patrons who haven’t paid their bills, Metz added.
The district has also contacted its top 20 users to ask them to cut back on usage. The top two — the city of Lewiston and the Lewiston School District — have cooperated by making “significant cuts,” Metz said.
He also warned recreationists who use the district’s reservoirs at Soldiers Meadow, Mann Lake and Lake Waha will be nearly empty by the end of the irrigation season.
“They won’t be butting poles, but they will have a very, very minimal pool at all three of those reservoirs.”
The district board has final say on whether to implement irrigation restrictions, like it did in 2015 under similar conditions. It will meet again at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Orchards Sewer District office at 1522 Powers Ave. to consider the matter. But Metz’s recommendation at Monday’s meeting was to hold off for now and allow him and the district staff to continue monitoring the situation and help patrons conserve water voluntarily.
